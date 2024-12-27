4th Test Day 3: What is follow-on score for India vs Australia at MCG?

The situation is quite similar to that of the one in Brisbane as India are already 5 wickets down with 164 on the board. Once again it is Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant on the crease who would have to build a partnership in order to take the total above 275. The 3rd Test in Brisbane had seen tail-enders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah rescue India from a follow-on situation as they batted bravely to help India cut Australia's lead to less than 200 on the day after a top-order meltdown by the visitors. India has taken to the crease for their first innings in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), following a dominant batting display by Australia in their opening innings. However, the top order except opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has again failed to make a mark for the Indians as they have a big task ahead of them, which is scoring more than 275 runs in order to avoid a follow-on in the Test match.The situation is quite similar to that of the one in Brisbane as India are already 5 wickets down with 164 on the board. Once again it is Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant on the crease who would have to build a partnership in order to take the total above 275.The 3rd Test in Brisbane had seen tail-enders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah rescue India from a follow-on situation as they batted bravely to help India cut Australia's lead to less than 200 on the day after a top-order meltdown by the visitors.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS Highlights 4th Test: Kohli-Jaiswal mix-up triggers batting collapse; 164-5 at Stumps How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on? To prevent Australia from enforcing the follow-on, India must score a total of at least 275 runs. This target is crucial for the visitors, as anything less would see them forced to bat again immediately, facing a daunting uphill battle. As India begins their innings at the MCG, the pressure is on, and the outcome of this match will depend on how they respond to the huge total set by Australia.

What is a follow-on rule?

What is the minimum lead required to enforce a follow-on? The minimum lead required to enforce a follow-on depends on the length of the match. In a five-day Test, a team must have a lead of 200 runs to enforce the follow-on. In domestic First-Class cricket, such as the Ranji Trophy, the requirement is 150 runs. For shorter formats, a lead of 100 runs is enough for a two-day game, and 75 runs for a one-day match. If the first day is washed out, Law 14.1.3 allows for adjustments to the required lead. Now, India faces a significant challenge in their response. The follow-on rule, which is only applicable in Test cricket, has become a crucial factor in this scenario. According to this rule, if the team batting second in a Test match is trailing by more than 200 runs, the team with the higher total can choose to make the opposition bat again. This puts India in a difficult position, as they must avoid falling too far behind in the match.

Teams typically opt for the follow-on to increase the likelihood of a decisive result by wearing down the opposition quickly, especially if the opposing team has posted a low total and is demoralized. This tactic can boost the confidence of the bowlers, although it can also lead to player fatigue.

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first, and the stage was set by their debutant opener, Sam Konstas. The 19-year-old showed his composure under pressure, scoring a rapid half-century and setting a solid foundation for the Australian team. His strong start was followed by Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, who each contributed half-centuries to keep Australia in control of the game.However, it was Steve Smith's magnificent knock of 140 that truly anchored Australia’s innings. His performance ensured that the home team would post a formidable total, as Australia reached a massive 474 runs before being bowled out. The Indian bowlers faced an uphill task, with Australia’s batters providing a strong challenge.