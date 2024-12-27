Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sachin Tendulkar becomes honorary member of Melbourne Cricket Club

MCC, on their social media page on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that Sachin has accepted their invite to join the club as a member on Friday

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been awarded honorary membership of the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), one of the oldest and most influential sporting institutions in Australia. Founded in 1838, the MCC oversees the management of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue that has hosted countless historic matches, remains one of the most revered grounds in world cricket, and is currently hosting the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, the fourth Test in the ongoing five-match series.
 
MCC's recognition of Tendulkar's contribution to cricket
 
The MCC celebrated Tendulkar’s honorary membership by acknowledging his unparalleled impact on cricket globally. In a post on X, the club expressed its excitement in officially welcoming the former Indian captain to its ranks. The statement read, “An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game.”
 
Tendulkar's record at the MCG 
Tendulkar has a long history of success at the MCG, where he holds the record for the most runs scored at the venue. In five Tests at the MCG, he accumulated 449 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an impressive average of 44.90. His strike rate of 58.69 further signifies his ability to perform under pressure, especially at one of the most iconic cricket grounds where India struggled a ton during his era. 

Previous recognition: Order of Australia 
Tendulkar’s contributions to cricket have not only been recognised in India but also across the world. In 2012, he was awarded the Order of Australia, one of the country’s highest honours, for his exceptional achievements in the sport and his significant influence on international cricket. This recognition by the Australian government further solidified Tendulkar’s global stature as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, reflecting the deep respect and admiration he has earned from the cricketing fraternity worldwide.
 
Current India-Australia Test series 
The announcement of Tendulkar’s honorary membership comes at a time when the MCG is hosting the fourth and penultimate Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia. The series is evenly poised at 1-1, making this match crucial for both teams as they battle for supremacy. With the Test series intensifying, the MCG continues to be the centre of attention, and Tendulkar’s connection to the venue adds an extra layer of significance to the ongoing contest between two of cricket’s most competitive teams.
 
First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

