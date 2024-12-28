India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 3: Australia get an early breakthrough; Pant departs

The Indian cricket team will face tall mountains to climb at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when they return for day 3 action of the ongoing Boxing Day Test on Saturday, December 28. The visitors, who are currently reeling at 164 for five, will first have to add 111 runs to avoid the follow-on before even thinking about taking the lead in the first innings. They need to avoid taking risky shots and must instead focus on building long partnerships to keep the scoreboard ticking. The wicket seems to be improving for batting over time, and with players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar still in the fray, India can hope to have a good day with the bat on Saturday.

On the other hand, Australia will aim to take the remaining wickets of India as quickly as possible. However, even if they are eligible, they might not opt to enforce the follow-on and may instead look to bat again and bat India out of the match before the chase even begins.

Earlier, Australia started day 2 at 311 for 6 and finished their innings at 474, thanks to Steven Smith’s 140 and skipper Pat Cummins’ 49-run innings.

India scorecard after day 2:

India 1st Inning at stumps on Day 2 164-5 (46 ov) CRR:3.57 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal runout (A Carey / P Cummins) 82 118 11 1 69.49 Rohit Sharma (C) c SM Boland b P Cummins 3 5 0 0 60 KL Rahul b P Cummins 24 42 3 0 57.14 Virat Kohli c A Carey b SM Boland 36 86 4 0 41.86 Akash Deep c NM Lyon b SM Boland 0 13 0 0 0 Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 6 7 0 0 85.71 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 4 7 1 0 57.14 Extras 9 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 2, p 0) Total 164 (5 wkts, 46 Ov) Yet to Bat Nitish Kumar Reddy,Washington Sundar,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Mitchell Starc 13 0 48 0 2 0 3.69 Pat Cummins 13 2 57 2 0 1 4.38 Scott Boland 12 3 24 2 0 0 2 Nathan Lyon 5 1 18 0 0 0 3.6 Mitchell Marsh 3 0 15 0 0 0 5

Australia vs India 4th Test day 3 live telecast details:

Day 3 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 4th Test day 3 live streaming details:

Day 3 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 4th Test day 3 here.