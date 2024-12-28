India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 3: Onus on Jadeja-Pant to resurrect India innings
4th Test Day 3, IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India will aim to build long partnerships on day 3 to close the run gap with Australia in the first innings
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Indian cricket team will face tall mountains to climb at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when they return for day 3 action of the ongoing Boxing Day Test on Saturday, December 28. The visitors, who are currently reeling at 164 for five, will first have to add 111 runs to avoid the follow-on before even thinking about taking the lead in the first innings. They need to avoid taking risky shots and must instead focus on building long partnerships to keep the scoreboard ticking. The wicket seems to be improving for batting over time, and with players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar still in the fray, India can hope to have a good day with the bat on Saturday.
On the other hand, Australia will aim to take the remaining wickets of India as quickly as possible. However, even if they are eligible, they might not opt to enforce the follow-on and may instead look to bat again and bat India out of the match before the chase even begins.
Earlier, Australia started day 2 at 311 for 6 and finished their innings at 474, thanks to Steven Smith’s 140 and skipper Pat Cummins’ 49-run innings.
India scorecard after day 2:
|India 1st Inning at stumps on Day 2
|164-5 (46 ov) CRR:3.57
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|runout (A Carey / P Cummins)
|82
|118
|11
|1
|69.49
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c SM Boland b P Cummins
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|KL Rahul
|b P Cummins
|24
|42
|3
|0
|57.14
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b SM Boland
|36
|86
|4
|0
|41.86
|Akash Deep
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|Not out
|6
|7
|0
|0
|85.71
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|9 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|164 (5 wkts, 46 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Nitish Kumar Reddy,Washington Sundar,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|13
|0
|48
|0
|2
|0
|3.69
|Pat Cummins
|13
|2
|57
|2
|0
|1
|4.38
|Scott Boland
|12
|3
|24
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Nathan Lyon
|5
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3.6
|Mitchell Marsh
|3
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|5
Australia vs India 4th Test day 3 live telecast details:
Day 3 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 4th Test day 3 live streaming details:
Day 3 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 4th Test day 3 here.
5:41 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja hits a FOUR!
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 4; India 186/5 after 54 overs; Rishabh Pant 23 (31) Jadeja 9 (31)
Boland continues the attack. A good leave by jadeja as it zips past close to the off stump.
Another tight leave around the same region for Jadeja. A block on the 4th delivery close to the pads.
Another ball coming in close to the off stump left by Jadeja. He ends the over with a FOUR.
5:36 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pant survives a scare!
Over Summary 0 0 1 0 1 0; India 182/5 after 53 overs; Rishabh Pant 23 (31) Jadeja 5 (25)
Cummins continues the attack. Pant drives it towards cover but it goes straight to the fielder. A blocks from his crease on the next delivery.
Another good shot towards square but only a single this time.
Jadeja leaves the delivery zipping past the off stump. A single towards square by Jadeja.
Another run-out scare as Pant rushes back to his crease.
5:32 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!
Over Summary 4 0 0 0 1 0; India 180/5 after 52 overs; Rishabh Pant 22 (27) Jadeja 4 (23)
Boland continues the attack. Pant pulls away for FOUR towards deep square on the first delivery.
A blocks to follow by Pant. Pant leaves the delivery going wide of his leg stump. Another leave, this time outside off stump.
Pant takes a single towards square. Jadeja blocks the last ball.
5:26 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from Cummins' over!
Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 0; India 175/5 after 51 overs; Rishabh Pant 17 (22) Jadeja 4 (22)
Cummins continues the attack. A quick single by Pant on the first ball. Jadeja blocks the next delivery.
He ducks to avoid the bouncer by Cummins. Another block by Jadeja.
A good short pitched ball as Jadeja bends backwards to avoid it.
He ends the over with another block.
5:22 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!
Over Summary 0 0 1 0 0 0; India 174/5 after 50 overs; Rishabh Pant 16 (21) Jadeja 4 (17)
Boland continues the attack. Pant leaves the delivery goign away from him outside off stump. A block from within his crease on the next delivery.
Pant again risks it and finds the gap in the slips for a single.
Jadeja risks a single but rushes back to his crease. India can't afford another mix-up now. Another block by the all-rounder.
Another difficult ball to play for Jadeja who blocks it well.
5:16 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!
Over Summary 4 0 0 0 1 0; India 173/5 after 49 overs; Rishabh Pant 15 (18) Jadeja 4 (14)
Cummins continues the attack. Pant starts with a FOUR towards long off. Typical start from the batter.
A shout by Alex Carey as he thinks the ball knicked off the gloves. Cummins takes the review. Aussies lose the review.
Pant blocks the next delivery coming onto the stumps. Pant pulls towards square for a single.
Jadeja blocks the final ball.
5:10 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over!
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 168/5 after 48 overs; Rishabh Pant 10 (13) Jadeja 4 (13)
Boland continues the attack. Jadeja blocks the first delivery coming onto the stumps.
Another 2 blocks straight to the fielder at short cover.
Jadeja not in a rush and keeps his blocking mode on. Maiden over by Boland
5:05 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pant starts brightly!
Over Summary 0 0 0 4 0 0; India 168/5 after 47 overs; Rishabh Pant 10 (13) Jadeja 4 (6)
Cummins continues the attack. Pant leaves the first delivery outside off. A block on the next delivery by the left hand batter.
A good line and length by Cummins that zips past close to the off stump again. The next delivery edges and finds the gap in the slips. FOUR for Pant.
Another leaves by Pant outside off stump.
4:58 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action about to start!
We are just moments away from the start as both sides take the field for an exciting day 3 at the MCG.
4:57 AM
Day 3, India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: How much does India need to avoid follow-on?
Team India needs to at least get a score of 275 in order to avoid a follow-on situation. Obviously Rohit's men aren't unfamiliar to this situation having survived a similar case in the last Test whe Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah rescued India in the end.
4:54 AM
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to oue live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 live proceedings
Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship
First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 4:52 AM IST