LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 2nd T20: Jaiswal on the move, 50 up for IND

In the second India vs Australia T20 international, Matthew Wade of Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa were the changes made by Australia who came in for Jason Behrendorrf and Aaron Hardie. Team India made no changes to their playing 11. Check the latest news on the India vs Australia cricket match here India vs Australia Playing 11 India Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade of Australia was won by the latter and he decided to bowl first as expected. India vs Australia live telecast details Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd T20 in India in five languages. IND vs AUS live-streaming Jio Cinema will live stream the India vs Australia 2nd T20 in India for free. Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...