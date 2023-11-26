Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 2nd T20: Jaiswal on the move, 50 up for IND
LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 2nd T20: Jaiswal on the move, 50 up for IND

India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Australian captain Matthew Wade won the toss and decided to bowl first. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa are back in Aussie playing 11. No changes in Team India

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
In the second India vs Australia T20 international, Matthew Wade of Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa were the changes made by Australia who came in for Jason Behrendorrf and Aaron Hardie. Team India made no changes to their playing 11.  Check the latest news on the India vs Australia cricket match here
India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade of Australia was won by the latter and he decided to bowl first as expected.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...

Key Events

7:27 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Zampa goes for 10 runs

7:23 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Fifty up for India

7:19 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Maxwell goes for 15

7:16 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: 3 from Ellis over

7:14 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: 10 runs from the first over

6:45 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Australia Playing 11 for today’s match

6:43 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: India Playing 11 for today’s match

6:37 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Maxwell, Zampa back in Aussie playing 11

6:33 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Matthew Wade wins toss, bowls first

6:28 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Pitch Report

5:59 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Head-to-head between two teams

5:58 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Probable Playing 11s

5:56 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Preview of the match

5:53 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Welcome to the live blog

7:27 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Zampa goes for 10 runs

 
Over Summary: 4 0 1 4 1 0; India 62-0 after 5 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad (15), Yashasvi Jaiswal (41); Adam Zampa 1-0-10-0
 
Adam Zampa, one of the key factors of Australia’s World Cup triumphs is back playing cricket and he goes for 10 runs in his first over. 
 

7:23 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Fifty up for India

 
Over Summary: 4 4 4 6 6 0; India 52-0 after 4 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad (10), Yashasvi Jaiswal (36); Sean Abbott 1-0-24-0
 
The Aussie skipper introduced his fourth bowler in the fourth over and Jaiswal tore apart Sean Abbott to get 14 runs from his over and bring the quickest fifty in T20 internationals for India. 
 

7:19 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Maxwell goes for 15

 
Over Summary: Wd2 4 0 4 0 1 4; India 28-0 after 3 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad (10), Yashasvi Jaiswal (12); Glenn Maxwell 1-0-15-0
 
Glenn Maxwell, playing his first game after the World Cup final, was able to get some turn and bounce and yet he went for 15 runs as Jaiswal decided to take control. 
 

7:16 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: 3 from Ellis over

 
Over Summary: 0 1 Wd 0 1 0 0; India 13-0 after 2 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad (6), Yashasvi Jaiswal (3); Nathan Ellis 1-0-3-0
 
Nathan Ellis was called in to bowl the second over and he bowled brilliantly by conceding only three runs in it. 
 

7:14 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: 10 runs from the first over

 
Over Summary: 0 1 4 1 Wd 1 L2; India 10-0 after 1 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad (5), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2); Marcus Stoinis 1-0-8-0

Marcus Stoinis was given the first over by Aussie captain Matthew Wade and he went for 10 runs as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not face a ball and got out for a duck in the last match at Vizag, hit a boundary to open his account today. 
 

6:45 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Australia Playing 11 for today’s match

 
Australia Playing 11
 
Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
 

6:43 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: India Playing 11 for today’s match

 
India Playing 11
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
 

6:37 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Maxwell, Zampa back in Aussie playing 11

 
Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa were the changes made by Australia who came in for Jason Behrendorrf and Aaron Hardie. Team India made no changes to their playing 11. 
 

6:33 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Matthew Wade wins toss, bowls first

 
The toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade of Australia was won by the latter and he decided to bowl first as expected. 
 

6:28 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Pitch Report

 
The pitch looks like a flat wicket and the soil used to make it has been imported from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There will be dew and hence winning the toss and fielding first will the mantra feel Aakash Chopra and Ashish Nehra in the official pitch report. 170-180 is part score they reckon. 
 

5:59 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Head-to-head between two teams

 
India and Australia have played 27 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 27 matches, India emerged victorious on 16 occasions, while one game ended without a result.
 
Total matches played: 27
India won: 16
Australia won: 10
 

5:58 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Probable Playing 11s

 
India Playing 11 probable
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.
 
Australia Playing 11 probable
 
Matt Short, Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa/Tanvir Sangha.
 

5:56 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Preview of the match

 
The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20 here on Sunday.
 
Read the full report here 

Rinku Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
 

5:53 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 2nd T20: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20 international between India and Australia at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics :Rinku SinghIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSteve SmithSuryakumar Yadavcricket broadcastsports broadcasting

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

