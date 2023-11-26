LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 2nd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

After a brilliant display of batting from both sides in Vizag where India emerged victorious, the caravan of the five-match series would travel southwards to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala where the second India vs Australia T20 international will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India were terrific with the bat. But at Greenfield, they would look to improve their bowling as well. Australia would be looking to not fall short this time around and level the series before heading northwards.

Check the latest news on the India vs Australia cricket match here

India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia live telecast details

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd T20 in India in five languages.

IND vs AUS live-streaming

Jio Cinema will live stream the India vs Australia 2nd T20 in India for free.

Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...