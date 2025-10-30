Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup SF 2: Phoebe-Perry bat on for Aussies
Australia, unbeaten and clinical, welcome back captain Alyssa Healy, with Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland in superb form.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
3:53 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 15 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 wd 4 4wd 0 0 1 0; AUS 56/1 after 8 overs; Perry 6 (7) Phoebe Litchfield 35 (26)
 
Kranti continues the attack for India and concedes 15 runs from the over.

3:47 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary wd 0 4 0 1 0 1; AUS 41/1 after 7 overs; Perry 6 (6) Phoebe Litchfield 26 (21)
 
Renuka continues the attack for India and concedes 7 runs from the over.

3:41 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play resumes after rain delay!

Over Summary W 0 1 0 4 4; AUS 34/1 after 6 overs; Perry 1 (2) Phoebe Litchfield 25 (19)
 
Kranti continues the attack for India and concedes 9 runs from the over.

3:31 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers coming off!

The umpires are on the ground as the covers are now coming off with the rain easing up now.

3:27 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain stops play!

The players walk back into the dugout because of the showers  as the groundsmen get to work and cover the square.

3:25 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kranti strikes!

Kranti cleans up Alyssa Healy on just 5 runs as India get their important breakthrough.

3:21 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 1 0 1 0; AUS 25/0 after 5 overs; Alyssa Healy 5 (14) Phoebe Litchfield 17 (16)
 
Renuka continues the attack for India and concedes 3 runs from the over.

3:18 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 1lb 4 0 0; AUS 22/0 after 4 overs; Alyssa Healy 3 (10) Phoebe Litchfield 16 (14)
 
Kranti continues the attack for India and concedes 5 runs from the over.

3:14 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 4 0; AUS 17/0 after 3 overs; Alyssa Healy 3 (7) Phoebe Litchfield 12 (11)
 
Renuka continues the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - A block to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - She gets a boundary towards back point.
 
Ball 4 - A hit towards cover but no run
 
Ball 3 - A block this time towards the bolwer.
 
Ball 2 - She lifts it towards long on but Harman drops the catch. 1 run.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

3:10 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's ODI WC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 4 0 4; AUS 12/0 after 2 overs; Alyssa Healy 2 (5) Phoebe Litchfield 8 (7)
 
Kranti into the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - She ends the over with a boundary towards covers.
 
Ball 5 - A block this time towards mid on.
 
Ball 4 - She finds the gap through point for FOUR.
 
Ball 3 - Phoebe blocks it towards point this time.
 
Ball 2 - She takes a quick single towards square.
 
Ball 1 - Healy blocks the first ball straight to the bowler.
 

3:06 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs off the over!

Over Summary 0 wd wd 0 1 0 0 0; AUS 3/0 after 1 over; Alyssa Healy 1 (3) Phoebe Litchfield 0 (3)
 
Renuka begins the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - The opener ends the over with a leave outside off stump
 
Ball 5 - She hits it towards point but no run.
 
Ball 4 - Phoebe hits it towards mid off but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 3 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 2 - The 2 wide balls are followed by a block by the skipper.
 
Ball 1 - Healy hits towards covers but no run.

2:52 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to begin as the anticipation builds up ahead of the final four clash.

2:47 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report!

Before heading to the pitch, let’s take a look at the conditions. The sun is playing peek-a-boo but is currently shining through. A pleasant breeze is sweeping across the ground, which should help ease the 81% humidity. It’s a 66-metre hit straight down the ground, with a slight imbalance in the square boundaries — 53 metres on one side and 59 on the other.
 
According to Dinesh Karthik, the surface has only a light covering of grass and appears quite dry, which could bring the spinners into the game. However, the new-ball bowlers should also find some assistance, as this venue has offered the most swing for pacers. Overall, Karthik expects a good batting surface, though he believes the ball might grip and turn a bit more as the match progresses.

2:40 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

India Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
 
Australia Women Playing 11: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

2:33 PM

India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Alyssa Healy wins the toss!

Australia skipper Healy won the toss and decided to bat first on the day.
First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

