India vs Australia LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup SF 2: Place in final at stake; Toss at 2:30 PM
A familiar and fierce rivalry takes center stage as hosts India lock horns with defending champions Australia in a blockbuster semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With a coveted spot in the final up for grabs, the atmosphere is electric, and anticipation is sky-high.
India’s journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of dramatic, from early stumbles to a strong comeback that reignited belief. The absence of in-form opener Pratika Rawal due to injury, however, poses a significant challenge. All eyes will be on whether skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts for the explosive Shafali Verma to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, or brings in Harleen Deol for added stability.
Harmanpreet, still searching for big runs, will hope to recreate the magic of her unforgettable 171 against Australia in the 2017 semifinal*. With Mandhana in fine touch and spinner Radha Yadav leading a rejuvenated bowling attack, India will back themselves to deliver.
It's all set for an epic showdown, India's passion versus Australia's precision, for a ticket to the grand finale.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: India Women vs Australia Women playing 11
India Women playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani
Australia Women playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (captain and wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
2:17 PM
India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss as both captains would be looking to take control of the game early on.
2:12 PM
India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain to play spoilsport?
Dark clouds are drifting in again, and the ground staff have taken their positions near the covers. The camera crew has also shielded their equipment. There’s no immediate concern, but a brief spell of drizzle before the start looks possible.
2:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Big day for the host nation!
India’s path to the semifinals has been a rollercoaster, marked by early setbacks and a spirited resurgence that reignited confidence. However, the injury-enforced absence of in-form opener Pratika Rawal presents a major setback. The focus now shifts to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision: will she turn to the aggressive Shafali Verma to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top, or choose the composed Harleen Deol to bring balance to the lineup?
Still chasing a big knock, Harmanpreet will aim to channel the brilliance of her iconic 171* against Australia in the 2017 semifinal. With Mandhana’s rich form and Radha Yadav spearheading a revitalized bowling unit, India will look to rise to the occasion once again.
2:07 PM
India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aussie skipper looking ready for action!
Alyssa Healy is the first Australian player to step onto the field for a closer inspection. She appears ready to play, walking briskly, left hand tucked in her pocket, in classic Healy fashion. Two days ago, she completed her batting and wicketkeeping drills without showing any signs of discomfort, though she chose to skip the optional training session last evening.
2:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Women's CWC SF 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India face toughest rivals!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World CUp 2025 semis clash between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai. In what could be deemed as a clash worthy of a final as well, Harmanpreet and co. look to outwit their fiercest rivals Australia on the day. Toss at 2:30 PM IST.
