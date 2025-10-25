India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and decided to bat first Both skippers after the toss: Mitch Marsh: We are gonna bat first. Seems like a really nice wicket. It's going to be a beautiful day here at the SCG. The way the young guys stoop up towards the back end, it's great signs for our team. Today's a great opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. Cooper is a calm character and he played terrifically last game. Nathan Ellis is back in for Xavier Bartlett. Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first. We got what we wanted. We had just enough runs on the board. You got to take your chances. In the end, they played well. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy.
|India vs Australia 3rd ODI broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|FuboTV
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app