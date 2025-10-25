India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

The Sydney Cricket Ground will witness a superb clash as Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be playing their final match on Australian soil during the 3rd ODI in Sydney against Australia. For fans, it will be more than a dead rubber, it’s a farewell of sorts to two greats who first toured Down Under in 2007 and 2011 respectively. While Rohit has shown resilience with a gritty 73 in the second ODI, Kohli’s rare back-to-back ducks have sparked concern about his form and future.

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and decided to bat first Both skippers after the toss: Mitch Marsh: We are gonna bat first. Seems like a really nice wicket. It's going to be a beautiful day here at the SCG. The way the young guys stoop up towards the back end, it's great signs for our team. Today's a great opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. Cooper is a calm character and he played terrifically last game. Nathan Ellis is back in for Xavier Bartlett. Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first. We got what we wanted. We had just enough runs on the board. You got to take your chances. In the end, they played well. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy.

India, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, will be determined to avoid a whitewash in the series. Their recent record at the Sydney Cricket Ground doesn’t inspire confidence — just one win in their last five ODIs at the venue. Team balance continues to be a concern, with many urging the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen the bowling attack. Axar Patel, however, has been a rare positive, contributing effectively with both bat and ball. Australia, meanwhile, appear to be successfully building their next-generation core in preparation for the 2027 World Cup. Rising stars like Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, and Cooper Connolly have displayed impressive maturity and tactical awareness. With Travis Head eyeing a big knock and the spin duo of Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann in excellent form, the hosts will be eager to complete a commanding 3-0 series sweep.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this much-anticipated clash between two of cricket’s biggest rivals around the world. India vs Australia 3rd ODI broadcast details Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+ United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV Canada Willow Canada Willow App New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+ Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream Canada Willow Canada FuboTV West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details When will the third ODI match between India and Australia be played? The third ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Saturday, October 24. What will be the venue for the third ODI match between India and Australia on October 24? The October 24 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. When will the toss for the third ODI match between India and Australia take place? The toss for the third ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.