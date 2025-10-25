Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

The live telecast for the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details
India vs Australia 3rd ODI broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Sydney Cricket Ground will witness a superb clash as Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be playing their final match on Australian soil during the 3rd ODI in Sydney against Australia.  For fans, it will be more than a dead rubber, it’s a farewell of sorts to two greats who first toured Down Under in 2007 and 2011 respectively. While Rohit has shown resilience with a gritty 73 in the second ODI, Kohli’s rare back-to-back ducks have sparked concern about his form and future.

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and decided to bat first  Both skippers after the toss:  Mitch Marsh: We are gonna bat first. Seems like a really nice wicket. It's going to be a beautiful day here at the SCG. The way the young guys stoop up towards the back end, it's great signs for our team. Today's a great opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. Cooper is a calm character and he played terrifically last game. Nathan Ellis is back in for Xavier Bartlett.  Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first. We got what we wanted. We had just enough runs on the board. You got to take your chances. In the end, they played well. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy.

  Check IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
India, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, will be determined to avoid a whitewash in the series. Their recent record at the Sydney Cricket Ground doesn’t inspire confidence — just one win in their last five ODIs at the venue. Team balance continues to be a concern, with many urging the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen the bowling attack. Axar Patel, however, has been a rare positive, contributing effectively with both bat and ball.
 
Australia, meanwhile, appear to be successfully building their next-generation core in preparation for the 2027 World Cup. Rising stars like Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, and Cooper Connolly have displayed impressive maturity and tactical awareness. With Travis Head eyeing a big knock and the spin duo of Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann in excellent form, the hosts will be eager to complete a commanding 3-0 series sweep.
 
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this much-anticipated clash between two of cricket’s biggest rivals around the world.
 
India vs Australia 3rd ODI broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details

When will the third ODI match between India and Australia be played? 
The third ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Saturday, October 24.
 
What will be the venue for the third ODI match between India and Australia on October 24? 
The October 24 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.
 
When will the toss for the third ODI match between India and Australia take place? 
The toss for the third ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the third ODI match between India and Australia be bowled? 
The first ball of the third ODI match between India and Australia will be bowled at 9 AM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the third ODI match between India and Australia in India? 
The live telecast for the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the third ODI match between India and Australia in India? 
The live streaming for the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ranji Trophy: Delhi face call between Priyansh Arya and Arpit Rana again

Shardul Thakur backs Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan amid India A snub

PSL row intensifies as Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen shreds PCB notice

WPL 2026 auction to be held in Delhi during November 26-27 window: Report

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI and T20 schedule, squad, time, streaming

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story