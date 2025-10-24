PSL row intensifies as Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen shreds PCB notice

Check full video here: ALSO READ: WPL 2026 auction to be held in Delhi during November 26-27 window: Report The ongoing conflict between Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has escalated sharply after Tareen publicly tore up a legal notice sent by the board. The PCB had warned him of blacklisting and contract termination if he failed to retract his remarks against the board’s management of the league. In a video that quickly went viral, Tareen sarcastically “apologised” before tearing up the notice, declaring that as his response to the board’s demands.

Dispute over PSL management and criticism The dispute stems from Tareen’s repeated criticism of how the PCB has managed the PSL. He had questioned claims of the league’s commercial success and suggested that mismanagement had caused the PSL to fall behind other global T20 competitions. In one podcast, he reportedly said the PSL had dropped to being the “fifth or sixth-ranked” league due to what he called “incompetent” administration. Instead of backing down after receiving the notice, Tareen intensified his criticism, accusing the PCB of stifling honest feedback. His defiant stand has found widespread support among fans on social media, many of whom praised him for challenging the board publicly.