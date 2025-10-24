Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs South Africa ODI and T20 schedule, squad, time, streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI and T20 schedule, squad, time, streaming

Pakistan are set to host South Africa for a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa and the tri-nation tournament featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The major talking points include the return of star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah, both recalled after missing the recent Asia Cup. Explosive all-rounder Abdul Samad also makes a comeback, while Usman Tariq earns his maiden T20I call-up.
 
T20I Schedule and Venues
 
Pakistan are set to host South Africa for a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Following that, the tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place at the same venues between November 17 and 29.
 
Babar and Naseem last featured in T20Is in late 2024, and their recall strengthens Pakistan’s preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, just four months away. Notably, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf have been named only in the reserves, alongside Sufiyan Moqim.   
Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.
 
Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim.
 
ODI Series and Leadership Update
 
Pakistan and South Africa will also meet in a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8, followed by a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from November 11 to 15.
 
For the ODIs, Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead a 16-member squad, marking his first series as Pakistan’s full-time ODI captain. The squad includes returns for Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, all of whom will look to make an impact ahead of a packed international calendar.  Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha. 

Pakistan vs South Africa white ball series live telecast and live streaming details

 
When does the PAK vs SA white-ball series take place?
The white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Wednesday, 28 October 2025.
 
What are the venues of the PAK vs SA white-ball series?
The matches will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
 
At what time will the PAK vs SA T20 white-ball series matches begin?
The first ball of the PAK vs SA white-ball series will be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the PAK vs SA white-ball series in India?
The live telecast for the PAK vs SA white-ball series will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SA white-ball series in India?
Live streaming of the PAK vs SA white-ball series will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
     

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

