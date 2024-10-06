India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Will Mayank Yadav make debut today? Toss at 6:30 PM

After securing a comfortable 2-0 win over the Bangla Tigers in the Test series, the men in blue will now head to Gwalior to play the first of the three-match T20 series on Sunday, October 6. This will be India’s first T20 international match with Gautam Gambhir as coach in India. They last played a T20 international series with Gambhir in Sri Lanka and ended up winning the series 3-0.

India will be the favourites to win the game, given their head-to-head record against Bangladesh, but Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side will look to improve their record against their eastern neighbours on Sunday.

Notably, in a major blow to India on Saturday, all-rounder Shivam Dube was ruled out of the three-match T20 international series owing to a back injury, according to an announcement by BCCI. Southpaw Tilak Varma has been named as Dube’s replacement for the series.

India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana/Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probable): Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto is at 6:30 PM IST today.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 live telecast in India

Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs Bangladesh T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs BAN 1st T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh T20 match with Hindi commentary in India.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN 1st T20 live telecast in India

JioCinema will stream the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 match in India on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 live score and match updates here.