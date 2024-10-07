PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Masood, Shafique help PAK take upper hand on Day 1

In hopes of redeeming their 0-3 thrashing in 2022, Pakistan are going up against the ‘Bazball’ specialists, England, in the first Test of the three-match series at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, starting Monday, October 7. After the end of day 1, the hosts, with the help of centuries from skipper Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique, gained the upper hand with the scorecard reading 328 for 4 in 90 overs.





Check WTC 2023-25 Points Table Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Their start was not ideal as pacer Gus Atkinson struck early to remove Saim Ayub (4), leaving the scorecard at 8 for 1. However, skipper Shan Masood (151) and opener Abdullah Shafique (102) added 253 runs for the third wicket to get Pakistan back on track. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership was finally broken when Gus Atkinson claimed his second wicket by dismissing Shafique in the 60th over. Three overs later, in the 63rd, Jack Leach dismissed skipper Masood, reducing Pakistan to 263 for 3.

Babar Azam (30) then added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel before being trapped in front of the wicket by Chris Woakes just 9 balls before the stumps on day 1.

Pakistan finished the day at 328 for 4, with Saud Shakeel (31) and nightwatchman Naseem Shah (0) still at the crease.

Pakistan scorecard at the end of day 1:

More From This Section