India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 3: Clear sky visible in Kanpur as of now

After day one being partially washed out and day two getting completely washed out , India and Bangladesh will now hope the rain gods decide to stay away from day three of the second Test between the two sides at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday, September 29.

The hosts, India, will be the more desperate side of the two to get play started, as if this Test ends in a draw, they will need to win five out of their remaining eight matches in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle in hope of securing the finals spot for the third time in a row without depending on other teams’ results.

So far in the Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started the game on a high as pacer Akash Deep’s quick double strike left Bangladesh reeling at 29 for 2 at one point. Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto (31) then added 51 runs for the third wicket before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh, before play was halted after 35 overs on day one, were 107 for 3, with Mominul Haque (40 not out) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6 not out) still at the crease.

Kanpur weather update for day 3

The weather forecast for September 29 is once again not very promising, as early reports suggest scattered rain throughout the day. Given the battering Green Park has received in the last 48 hours, it will take a lot of effort from the ground staff to get the ground ready for play.

Bangladesh scorecard after day 2:

Bangladesh 1st Inning 107-3 (35 ov) CRR:3.06 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Zakir Hasan c Y Jaiswal b A Deep 0 24 0 0 0 Shadman Islam lbw b A Deep 24 36 4 0 66.67 Mominul Haque Not out 40 81 7 0 49.38 Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) lbw b R Ashwin 31 57 6 0 54.39 Mushfiqur Rahim Not out 6 13 1 0 46.15 Extras 6 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 107 (3 wkts, 35 Ov) Yet to Bat Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Hasan Mahmud,Khaled Ahmed Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 9 4 19 0 0 2.11 Mohammed Siraj 7 0 27 0 0 3.86 Ravichandran Ashwin 9 0 22 1 0 2.44 Akash Deep 10 4 34 2 1 3.4

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast details

Sports 18 will telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 proceedings in India.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming details

The Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test on day 2 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.