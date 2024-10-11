India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

India will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd and final T20I match of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12. Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Suryakumar Yadav's men will be looking to complete the clean sweep on the night and finish the multi-format series against the Bangla Tigers undefeated.

The Men in Blue registered their biggest win against Bangladesh last time in Delhi, winning the 2nd T20I by 86 runs, courtesy of a batting and bowling masterclass by the young Indian side.

Having already bagged the series, India could be seen testing their bench strength in Hyderabad, with the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana possibly getting a shot on the night. For Bangladesh, it will be Mahmudullah's farewell match in Hyderabad, and his teammates would like to send him off on a high note.

3rd T20: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav/Harshit Rana

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20Is



Total matches played: 15

India won: 14

Bangladesh won: 1

Squads of both teams:

Bangladesh squad for T20 series vs India: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan

India's squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match will start at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, October 12.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live toss take place on October 12?

The live toss for the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 start on October 12?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST in Hyderabad.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN 3rd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.