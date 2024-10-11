PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan get multiple unwanted records in Multan

Pakistan were handed a humiliating innings defeat at the hands of the England cricket team in the 1st Test which took place in Multan. Losing by an innings and 47 runs on Day 5, Shan Masood's side continued their dismal form in Tests at home.

Pakistan made multiple unwanted records in the process on a Multan pitch which offered nothing for the bowlers throughout the encounter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unwanted records made by Pakistan after loss against England in 1st Test:

Pakistan are now without a win in Tests at home for 1,331 days. That is almost four years Pakistan have a 0 per cent win percentage at home in Tests since 2022 and are dead last on the list. Pakistan have become the first team ever to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring 500+ runs in the first innings of the match.

Men in Green crumble under pressure

After starting well in the 1st Test match at Multan, Pakistan managed to score 556 in the first innings, courtesy of centuries from Abdullah Shafique, skipper Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha. What initially looked like a good total proved insufficient as the Three Lions ran riot on the Multan flat track when they came to bat.

While Joe Root smashed his sixth Test double hundred and went on to score 262 for England, Brook also took advantage of the conditions and completed his maiden Test triple hundred on Day 4, helping the visitors post a mammoth 823/7 in their innings.

Taking a 267-run lead on Day 4, Pakistan started their second innings in the worst possible manner, with opener Abdullah Shafique getting clean bowled by Chris Woakes on the very first delivery of the innings.

What followed was a top-order collapse on Day 4 itself, as Pakistan lost five wickets at just 59 runs. Salman Ali Agha top-scored for the hosts with 63 runs as Pakistan were restricted to 220 on Day 5 and were eventually handed an innings and 47-run defeat at home.

Jack Leach's brilliant 4/30 spell turned out to be crucial for the visitors, who became the first team ever to win a Test by an innings after conceding 500+ runs in the 1st innings.