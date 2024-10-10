Australia vs India 2024: Here's why Rohit could miss 1st Test in Perth

With the Indian cricket team set to face Australia in a five-match Test series starting in November, skipper Rohit Sharma might miss one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons, which he has already communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The series begins on November 22 with the first Test in Perth. Rohit may miss either the first match or the second in Adelaide (December 6-10).

"There isn't complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that, due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the first two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"If the personal issue is resolved before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We should know more in the coming days," the source added.

The 37-year-old Rohit played both home Tests against Bangladesh. India will host New Zealand for a three-Test series starting on October 16 before heading to Australia.

Who will replace Rohit Sharma in the India squad?

If Rohit misses a Test in Australia, the in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be his replacement. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are also experienced in the opening slot. Easwaran will already be in Australia, as he is set to lead India A in their series.

There has been no announcement regarding the vice-captain for the Test team, as there was no official deputy for Rohit in the recent home series against Bangladesh.

"We have a lot of Indian Premier League (IPL) captains in this team. When you talk about the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and hopefully Yashasvi Jaiswal in the future, these players have led their franchises," assistant coach Abhishek Nayar told the media on the eve of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Who could captain Team India in Rohit Sharma’s absence?

If Rohit is unavailable, there are three potential candidates for the captaincy role: white-ball vice-captain Shubman Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has previously led India in a Test in England, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

"I wouldn't consider them youngsters anymore. Yes, they are young in terms of age and experience, but mentally and in terms of their cricketing development, they possess the leadership qualities required. You don't need a designated vice-captain," Nayar stated when asked about the red-ball vice-captaincy.

"I think their mindset is that of a senior player, someone who has played a lot of cricket," he added.

Why is Rohit Sharma crucial for India against Australia?

Beyond his batting prowess in foreign conditions, Rohit brings invaluable leadership to the team. His man-management skills and tactical insights in crucial games provide significant support to the team. His ability to read the game and rotate bowlers strategically has proven vital, especially when the team needs a breakthrough or must handle pressure.



(Inputs from PTI)