India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Varun strikes in his first over, ENG 3 down
India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Varun strikes in his first over, ENG 3 down

India vs England 2nd T20 live updates: India have made two changes in their playing 11 as Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar replace injured Nitish Readdy and Rinku Singh

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs England 2nd T20 live updates
India vs England 2nd T20 live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
After a dominant outing with both bat and ball at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the first T20 against England, which saw the hosts secure an easy seven-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, the Men in Blue are set to take the field against the Three Lions at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, January 25, for the second T20 international. This will be the first T20 international match in Chennai since 2017.
 
In the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. Both teams made two changes to their playing XI: India brought in Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, while England replaced Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell with Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith.   
 
India vs England 2nd T20: Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washinton Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi
 
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
 
In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 14 wins to 11 losses after their successful outing in Kolkata during the 1st T20.
  • Total matches played: 25
  • India won: 14
  • England won: 11
  • No result: 0
India vs England 2nd T20 live toss: The coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and England’s Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.
 
2nd T20: India vs England live telecast in India
 
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 2nd T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs England match with Hindi commentary in India.
 
2nd T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India
 
Disney+Hotstar will live stream the India vs England match in the 2nd T20 on the application and website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd T20 live score and match updates here.

7:31 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Powerplay ends

7:27 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England on offence

7:24 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sundar strikes in his first over

7:19 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Buttler on attack

7:14 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start from Indian bowlers

7:07 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arshdeep strikes in first over

7:00 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

6:55 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Reddy ruled out

6:46 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for second T20

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: India win the toss

6:30 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss under way

6:26 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

6:15 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Injury scares for India

6:00 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

7:31 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Powerplay ends

Over summary: 6 1 1 1 1 0; England 58/2 after 6 overs; Jos Buttler 37 (20), Harry Brook 13 (7); Bishnoi comes into the attack
 
Partnership: 32 (17)
 
FOW: 26/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 3 (6)

Ball 6- Dot ball from Bishnoi to end the over and powerplay
 
Ball 5- Buttler takes a single to mid wicket
 
Ball 4- Brook takes a single to lonng on
 
Ball 3- Buttler takes a single to long on
 
Ball 2- Buttler takes a couple to deep mid wicket
 
Ball 1-  Another big hit from Buttler as he sends the ball staright over the bowlers head for a six

7:27 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England on offence

Over summary: 1 0 1 6 4 0; England 47/2 after 5 overs; Jos Buttler 27 (15), Harry Brook 12 (5); Axar comes into the attack
 
Partnership: 21 (11)
 
FOW: 26/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 3 (6)

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Brook dives the ball to covers for a boundary
 
Ball 4- Brook lands his knees to smack the ball over long on for a six
 
Ball 3- Buttler takes a single to long off
 
Ball 2- Buttler dabs the ball back to the bowler. Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Brook takes a single to cover

7:24 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sundar strikes in his first over

Over summary: W 1 2 6 0 0; England 35/2 after 4 overs; Jos Buttler 26 (14), Harry Brook 1 (1); Sundar comes into the attack
 
Partnership: 9 (5)
 
FOW: 26/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 3 (6)

Ball 6- Dot ball from Sundar to end the over
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Buttler goes lofted again and clears deep mid-wicket for a six
 
Ball 3- Buttler plays the ball late to third man for a couple
 
Ball 2- Harry takes a single to get off the mark
 
Ball 1- Ben tries to reverse sweep the ball but hands a simple catch to Jurel at point. Sundar strikes first ball.

7:19 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Buttler on attack

Over summary: 0 6 2 0 6 4; England 26/1 after 3 overs; Jos Buttler 18 (10), Ben Duckett 3 (5); Arshdeep continues
 
Partnership: 20 (14)
 
FOW: 6/1; Last wicket: Phil Salt 4 (3)

Ball 6- Buttler cuts the ball through covers for another four to end the over
 
Ball 5- Stand and deliver from Buttler as he clears the long on with ease for six runs
 
Ball 4- Buttler tries to clear third man but fails to connect his bat with the ball. No run
 
Ball 3- Buttler takes a couple to long on as hardik fumbles the ball at mid-on
 
Ball 2- Buttler steps out and smacks the ball over mid-wicket for a six
 
Ball 1- Buttler defends the ball back to Arshdeep. Dot ball

7:14 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start from Indian bowlers

Over summary: 0 0 1 0 0 1; England 10/1 after 2 overs; Jos Buttler 2 (4), Ben Duckett 3 (5); Hardik comes into the attack
 
Partnership: 4 (8)
 
FOW: 6/1; Last wicket: Phil Salt 4 (3)

Ball 6- Buttler takes a single to end the over
 
Ball 5- Buttler tries to come down the ground but fails to clear the fielder at cover. Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Buttler defends the ball with straight bat. Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Ben takes a single to fine leg
 
Ball 2- Dot ball. Shot delivery from Hardik and Ben is struck directly into his helmet.
 
Ball 1- Dot ball from Hardik to start the over

7:07 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arshdeep strikes in first over

Over summary: 4 1LB 1 W 1 1; England 8/1 after 1 over; Jos Buttler 1 (1), Ben Duckett 2 (2); Arshdeep Singh with the new ball

Partnership: 2 (2)

FOW: 6/1; Last wicket: Phil Salt 4 (3)

Ball 6- Ben keep the stike with a single
 
Ball 5- Buttler takes a single to deep square leg to open his account
 
Ball 4- Wicket. Arshdeep strikes in the first over again as Salt hands an easy catch to Sundar at deep square.
 
Ball 3- Duckett takes a single to third man.
 
Ball 2- 1 leg byes
 
Ball 1- Salt starts the match with boundary to long on

7:00 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The second T20 between India and England is now underway.

6:55 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Reddy ruled out

As confirmed by the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the T20 series due to injury. Shivam Dube is likely to replace him for the remainder of the series.

6:46 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for second T20

India playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washinton Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi
 
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: India win the toss

India win the toss and opt to bowl first aginst England in the second T20.

6:30 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss under way

The toss for the second T20 between India and England is now underway.

6:26 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the second T20 between India and England in Chennai will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

6:15 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Injury scares for India

After Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle during Friday's practice session, another teammate, Nitish Kumar Reddy, is also likely to be sidelined for the rest of the series. Reddy, who gained prominence for his strong performance against Australia in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy, has reportedly joined the injury list.

6:00 PM

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of second T20 between India and Engalnd from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Will the men in blue extend their lead to 2-0 in the series, or will it be the English side who will level things up at 1-1 before the third T20? Sstay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

