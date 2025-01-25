India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Varun strikes in his first over, ENG 3 down

After a dominant outing with both bat and ball at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the first T20 against England, which saw the hosts secure an easy seven-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, the Men in Blue are set to take the field against the Three Lions at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, January 25, for the second T20 international. This will be the first T20 international match in Chennai since 2017.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: India suffer body blow ahead of 2nd T20I against England In the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. Both teams made two changes to their playing XI: India brought in Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, while England replaced Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell with Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith.

India vs England 2nd T20: Playing 11

India playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washinton Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s

In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 14 wins to 11 losses after their successful outing in Kolkata during the 1st T20.

Total matches played: 25

India won: 14

England won: 11

No result: 0

India vs England 2nd T20 live toss: The coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and England’s Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.

2nd T20: India vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 2nd T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs England match with Hindi commentary in India.

2nd T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the India vs England match in the 2nd T20 on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd T20 live score and match updates here.