India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: India win the toss and opt to bowl first
India vs England 2nd T20 live updates: India have made two changes in their playing 11 as Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar replace injured Nitish Readdy and Rinku Singh
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After a dominant outing with both bat and ball at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the first T20 against England, which saw the hosts secure an easy seven-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, the Men in Blue are set to take the field against the Three Lions at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, January 25, for the second T20 international. This will be the first T20 international match in Chennai since 2017.
In the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. Both teams made two changes to their playing XI: India brought in Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, while England replaced Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell with Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith.
India vs England 2nd T20: Playing 11
India playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washinton Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 14 wins to 11 losses after their successful outing in Kolkata during the 1st T20.
- Total matches played: 25
- India won: 14
- England won: 11
- No result: 0
India vs England 2nd T20 live toss: The coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and England’s Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.
2nd T20: India vs England live telecast in India
7:00 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway
The second T20 between India and England is now underway.
6:55 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Reddy ruled out
As confirmed by the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the T20 series due to injury. Shivam Dube is likely to replace him for the remainder of the series.
6:46 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for second T20
6:31 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: India win the toss
India win the toss and opt to bowl first aginst England in the second T20.
6:30 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss under way
The toss for the second T20 between India and England is now underway.
6:26 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the second T20 between India and England in Chennai will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
6:15 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Injury scares for India
After Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle during Friday's practice session, another teammate, Nitish Kumar Reddy, is also likely to be sidelined for the rest of the series. Reddy, who gained prominence for his strong performance against Australia in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy, has reportedly joined the injury list.
6:00 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of second T20 between India and Engalnd from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Will the men in blue extend their lead to 2-0 in the series, or will it be the English side who will level things up at 1-1 before the third T20? Sstay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST