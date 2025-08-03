England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 4: Ben Duckett gets his fifty; 80 up for England

Day 4 of 5th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is poised on a knife’s edge with both England and India fighting out for a win at the Oval today to end the series on a high. After nearly a month of gripping, high-quality Test cricket, we have approached a dramatic finale. England are chasing a daunting target of 332, and they've already lost Zak Crawley bowled by a sublime Mohammed Siraj yorker on the final ball of Day 3.

India come into this day needing just eight more wickets to seal the series with pacer Chris Woakes unable to come out to bat due to his shoulder injury, and conditions are in the visitors' favour. The pitch has a green tinge, the skies are overcast, and there’s plenty of assistance for the seamers. It’s a far cry from the flat pitches that enabled England’s big chases at Headingley earlier in the series or at Edgbaston in 2022.

ALSO READ: PCB bans Pak's future participation in WCL after boycott saga with India But don’t count England out just yet. Ben Duckett is still in, and they’ve got Joe Root and Harry Brook to follow, two batters capable of flipping the script quickly. India will need smart captaincy, sharp bowling, and some nerve to close this out.

England 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 4: England 2nd Inning 50-1 (13.5 ov) CRR:3.61 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley b M Siraj 14 36 2 0 38.89 Ben Duckett Not out 34 48 4 0 70.83 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 50 (1 wkts, 13.5 Ov) Yet to Bat Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Jacob Bethell,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Gus Atkinson,Jamie Overton,Josh Tongue Fall of Wickets 50-1(Zak Crawley 13.5) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Akash Deep 5 1 15 0 1 0 3 Prasidh Krishna 5 1 23 0 0 0 4.6 Mohammed Siraj 3.5 0 11 1 0 0 2.87

England vs India 5th Test Day 4 live telecast: The live telecast for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

India vs England 5th Test video highlights Day 3 Day 2 Day 1 India vs England 5th Test full scorecard India 2nd Inning 396-10 (88 ov) CRR:4.50 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Overton b JC Tongue 118 164 14 2 71.95 KL Rahul c J Root b JC Tongue 7 28 1 0 25 Sai Sudharsan lbw b G Atkinson 11 29 1 0 37.93 Akash Deep c G Atkinson b J Overton 66 94 12 0 70.21 Shubman Gill (C) lbw b G Atkinson 11 9 2 0 122.22 Karun Nair c JL Smith b G Atkinson 17 32 3 0 53.13 Ravindra Jadeja c H Brook b JC Tongue 53 77 5 0 68.83 Dhruv Jurel (WK) lbw b J Overton 34 46 4 0 73.91 Washington Sundar c Z Crawley b JC Tongue 53 46 4 4 115.22 Mohammed Siraj lbw b JC Tongue 0 3 0 0 0 Prasidh Krishna Not out 0 2 0 0 0 Extras 26 (b 13, Ib 5, w 6, nb 2, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 88 Ov) Bowler O M R W WD ECO Gus Atkinson 27 3 127 3 0 4.7 Josh Tongue 30 4 125 5 3 4.17 Jamie Overton 22 2 98 2 2 4.45 Jacob Bethell 4 0 13 0 0 3.25 Joe Root 5 1 15 0 0 3 England 1st Inning 247-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:4.81 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c R Jadeja b MP Krishna 64 57 14 0 112.28 Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 43 38 5 2 113.16 Ollie Pope (C) lbw b M Siraj 22 44 4 0 50 Joe Root lbw b M Siraj 29 45 6 0 64.44 Harry Brook b M Siraj 53 64 5 1 82.81 Jacob Bethell lbw b M Siraj 6 14 1 0 42.86 Jamie Smith (WK) c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 8 22 1 0 36.36 Jamie Overton lbw b MP Krishna 0 4 0 0 0 Gus Atkinson c A Deep b MP Krishna 11 16 2 0 68.75 Josh Tongue Not out 0 7 0 0 0 Chris Woakes Absent hurt 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 11 (b 6, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0) Total 247 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mohammed Siraj 16.2 1 86 4 0 5.27 Akash Deep 17 0 80 1 1 4.71 Prasidh Krishna 16 1 62 4 2 3.88 Ravindra Jadeja 2 0 11 0 0 5.5 India 1st Inning 224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b G Atkinson 2 9 0 0 22.22 KL Rahul b C Woakes 14 40 1 0 35 Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b JC Tongue 38 108 6 0 35.19 Shubman Gill (C) runout (G Atkinson) 21 35 4 0 60 Karun Nair lbw b JC Tongue 57 109 8 0 52.29 Ravindra Jadeja c JL Smith b JC Tongue 9 13 1 0 69.23 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c H Brook b G Atkinson 19 40 2 0 47.5 Washington Sundar c J Overton b G Atkinson 26 55 3 0 47.27 Akash Deep Not out 0 7 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj b G Atkinson 0 4 0 0 0 Prasidh Krishna c JL Smith b G Atkinson 0 2 0 0 0 Extras 38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0) Total 224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov) Bowler O R W NB WD ECO Chris Woakes 14 46 1 0 0 3.29 Gus Atkinson 21.4 33 5 4 1 1.52 Josh Tongue 16 57 3 0 4 3.56 Jamie Overton 16 66 0 0 2 4.13 Jacob Bethell 2 4 0 0 0 2

Stay tuned for all the live score updates for the Day 4 of the 5th Test between England and India here