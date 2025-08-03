England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 4: Ben Duckett gets his fifty; 80 up for England

Day 4 of 5th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is poised on a knife’s edge with both England and India fighting out for a win at the Oval today to end the series on a high. After nearly a month of gripping, high-quality Test cricket, we have approached a dramatic finale. England are chasing a daunting target of 332, and they've already lost Zak Crawley bowled by a sublime Mohammed Siraj yorker on the final ball of Day 3.
India come into this day needing just eight more wickets to seal the series with pacer Chris Woakes unable to come out to bat due to his shoulder injury, and conditions are in the visitors' favour. The pitch has a green tinge, the skies are overcast, and there’s plenty of assistance for the seamers. It’s a far cry from the flat pitches that enabled England’s big chases at Headingley earlier in the series or at Edgbaston in 2022.
But don’t count England out just yet. Ben Duckett is still in, and they’ve got Joe Root and Harry Brook to follow, two batters capable of flipping the script quickly. India will need smart captaincy, sharp bowling, and some nerve to close this out.
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 live telecast: The live telecast for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 live streaming: The live streaming for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India vs England 5th Test full scorecard
India 2nd Inning
396-10 (88 ov) CRR:4.50
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
c J Overton b JC Tongue
118
164
14
2
71.95
KL Rahul
c J Root b JC Tongue
7
28
1
0
25
Sai Sudharsan
lbw b G Atkinson
11
29
1
0
37.93
Akash Deep
c G Atkinson b J Overton
66
94
12
0
70.21
Shubman Gill (C)
lbw b G Atkinson
11
9
2
0
122.22
Karun Nair
c JL Smith b G Atkinson
17
32
3
0
53.13
Ravindra Jadeja
c H Brook b JC Tongue
53
77
5
0
68.83
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
lbw b J Overton
34
46
4
0
73.91
Washington Sundar
c Z Crawley b JC Tongue
53
46
4
4
115.22
Mohammed Siraj
lbw b JC Tongue
0
3
0
0
0
Prasidh Krishna
Not out
0
2
0
0
0
Extras
26 (b 13, Ib 5, w 6, nb 2, p 0)
Total
396 (10 wkts, 88 Ov)
Bowler
O
M
R
W
WD
ECO
Gus Atkinson
27
3
127
3
0
4.7
Josh Tongue
30
4
125
5
3
4.17
Jamie Overton
22
2
98
2
2
4.45
Jacob Bethell
4
0
13
0
0
3.25
Joe Root
5
1
15
0
0
3
England 1st Inning
247-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:4.81
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Zak Crawley
c R Jadeja b MP Krishna
64
57
14
0
112.28
Ben Duckett
c D Jurel b A Deep
43
38
5
2
113.16
Ollie Pope (C)
lbw b M Siraj
22
44
4
0
50
Joe Root
lbw b M Siraj
29
45
6
0
64.44
Harry Brook
b M Siraj
53
64
5
1
82.81
Jacob Bethell
lbw b M Siraj
6
14
1
0
42.86
Jamie Smith (WK)
c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
8
22
1
0
36.36
Jamie Overton
lbw b MP Krishna
0
4
0
0
0
Gus Atkinson
c A Deep b MP Krishna
11
16
2
0
68.75
Josh Tongue
Not out
0
7
0
0
0
Chris Woakes
Absent hurt
0
0
0
0
0
Extras
11 (b 6, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
Total
247 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov)
Bowler
O
M
R
W
NB
ECO
Mohammed Siraj
16.2
1
86
4
0
5.27
Akash Deep
17
0
80
1
1
4.71
Prasidh Krishna
16
1
62
4
2
3.88
Ravindra Jadeja
2
0
11
0
0
5.5
India 1st Inning
224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
lbw b G Atkinson
2
9
0
0
22.22
KL Rahul
b C Woakes
14
40
1
0
35
Sai Sudharsan
c JL Smith b JC Tongue
38
108
6
0
35.19
Shubman Gill (C)
runout (G Atkinson)
21
35
4
0
60
Karun Nair
lbw b JC Tongue
57
109
8
0
52.29
Ravindra Jadeja
c JL Smith b JC Tongue
9
13
1
0
69.23
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
c H Brook b G Atkinson
19
40
2
0
47.5
Washington Sundar
c J Overton b G Atkinson
26
55
3
0
47.27
Akash Deep
Not out
0
7
0
0
0
Mohammed Siraj
b G Atkinson
0
4
0
0
0
Prasidh Krishna
c JL Smith b G Atkinson
0
2
0
0
0
Extras
38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
Total
224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
Bowler
O
R
W
NB
WD
ECO
Chris Woakes
14
46
1
0
0
3.29
Gus Atkinson
21.4
33
5
4
1
1.52
Josh Tongue
16
57
3
0
4
3.56
Jamie Overton
16
66
0
0
2
4.13
Jacob Bethell
2
4
0
0
0
2
Stay tuned for all the live score updates for the Day 4 of the 5th Test between England and India here
4:06 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: 50 for Duckett!
Ben Duckett gets his fifty and would hope to build onto it today.
3:54 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: 1 run from the over!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; ENG 61/1 after 19 overs; Ollie Pope 6 (12) Ben Duckett 38 (66)
Akash Deep continues the attack for India and concedes 1 runs from the over
3:50 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Maiden by Siraj!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; ENG 59/1 after 18 overs; Ollie Pope 5 (8) Ben Duckett 38 (65)
Siraj continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over
3:45 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: 1 run from the over!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; ENG 59/1 after 17 overs; Ollie Pope 5 (8) Ben Duckett 38 (59)
Akash Deep continues the attack for India.
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a quick single towards mid-wicket.
Ball 5 - A block towards point this time.
Ball 4 - A hit towards covers but straight to the fielder.
Ball 3 - Ben in no hurry and keeping it steady at the moment.
Ball 2 - Another block by the opener.
Ball 1 - Ben blocks the ball coming onto him.
3:41 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: 5 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 1 0 4 0 0 0; ENG 58/1 after 16 overs; Ollie Pope 5 (8) Ben Duckett 37 (53)
Siraj continues the attack for India.
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a block again
Ball 5 - A hit towards mid on but no run.
Ball 4 - The skipper blocks it wide this time.
Ball 3 - He gets a FOUR towards point.
Ball 2 - Pope blocks it in front of the stumps this time.
Ball 1 - Ben gets a single towards point.
3:35 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: 3 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 0 1 1 1 0 0; ENG 53/1 after 15 overs; Ollie Pope 1 (3) Ben Duckett 36 (52)
Akash Deep continues the attack for India.
Ball 6 - Pope ends the over with a block
Ball 5 - A flick towards backward sq. for a single.
Ball 4 - A hit towards long off but no run.
Ball 3 - Pope gets off the mark with a single towards backward sq. leg.
Ball 2 - A single towards back point by him.
Ball 1 - A block by Duckett this time.
3:31 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Wicket maiden by Siraj!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 W 0; ENG 50/1 after 14 overs; Ollie Pope 0 (1) Ben Duckett 5 (4)
Siraj continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over.
3:29 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Action begins!
The players are on the ground for the action to begin at the Oval.
3:15 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the day as the anticipation builds up at the Oval in what is expected to be a thriller in London.
3:01 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Josh Tongue on England's chase!
“It feels like a Headingley déjà vu. I was asked the same thing back then, so I don’t see any reason we can’t chase this down,” said Josh Tongue after the end of Day 3.
“We're pretty relaxed about the situation. There's no overthinking. As a batting group, we play with a lot of intent and energy. With the talent we have in our line-up, I don’t see why we can’t make a real push for it. It promises to be an exciting day of cricket, and if we manage to get the runs, it’ll be a fantastic result for us. The pitch is offering a bit, some balls really lifted off a good length this evening, but if we can survive that tricky first hour, anything can happen,” he added.
2:56 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Weather report from London!
Although Saturday stayed dry, Sunday (Day 4) is likely to bring overcast conditions, with a chance of light rain during the afternoon sessions between 2 PM and 5 PM local time. Temperatures are expected to hold steady around 20 to 21°C throughout the day.
2:44 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: India 8 wickets away!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 5th Test between England and India at the Oval. India need 8 wickets to win the final Test and end the series at 2-2 while England need to chase down 374 on the day to win the series 3-1 with 324 more runs still to be scored with 8 wickets in hand. Action to begin at 3:30 PM IST.