England vs India LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 4: India need quick wickets; action begins at 3:30 PM IST

Day 4 of 5th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is poised on a knife’s edge with both England and India fighting out for a win at the Oval today to end the series on a high. After nearly a month of gripping, high-quality Test cricket, we have approached a dramatic finale. England are chasing a daunting target of 332, and they've already lost Zak Crawley bowled by a sublime Mohammed Siraj yorker on the final ball of Day 3.
India come into this day needing just eight more wickets to seal the series with pacer Chris Woakes unable to come out to bat due to his shoulder injury, and conditions are in the visitors' favour. The pitch has a green tinge, the skies are overcast, and there’s plenty of assistance for the seamers. It’s a far cry from the flat pitches that enabled England’s big chases at Headingley earlier in the series or at Edgbaston in 2022.
But don’t count England out just yet. Ben Duckett is still in, and they’ve got Joe Root and Harry Brook to follow, two batters capable of flipping the script quickly. India will need smart captaincy, sharp bowling, and some nerve to close this out.
England 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 4:
|England 2nd Inning
|50-1 (13.5 ov) CRR:3.61
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b M Siraj
|14
|36
|2
|0
|38.89
|Ben Duckett
|Not out
|34
|48
|4
|0
|70.83
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|50 (1 wkts, 13.5 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Jacob Bethell,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Gus Atkinson,Jamie Overton,Josh Tongue
|Fall of Wickets
|50-1(Zak Crawley 13.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Akash Deep
|5
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Prasidh Krishna
|5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|4.6
|Mohammed Siraj
|3.5
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2.87
|India 2nd Inning
|396-10 (88 ov) CRR:4.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Overton b JC Tongue
|118
|164
|14
|2
|71.95
|KL Rahul
|c J Root b JC Tongue
|7
|28
|1
|0
|25
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b G Atkinson
|11
|29
|1
|0
|37.93
|Akash Deep
|c G Atkinson b J Overton
|66
|94
|12
|0
|70.21
|Shubman Gill (C)
|lbw b G Atkinson
|11
|9
|2
|0
|122.22
|Karun Nair
|c JL Smith b G Atkinson
|17
|32
|3
|0
|53.13
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c H Brook b JC Tongue
|53
|77
|5
|0
|68.83
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|lbw b J Overton
|34
|46
|4
|0
|73.91
|Washington Sundar
|c Z Crawley b JC Tongue
|53
|46
|4
|4
|115.22
|Mohammed Siraj
|lbw b JC Tongue
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|26 (b 13, Ib 5, w 6, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|396 (10 wkts, 88 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|WD
|ECO
|Gus Atkinson
|27
|3
|127
|3
|0
|4.7
|Josh Tongue
|30
|4
|125
|5
|3
|4.17
|Jamie Overton
|22
|2
|98
|2
|2
|4.45
|Jacob Bethell
|4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|3.25
|Joe Root
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|England 1st Inning
|247-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:4.81
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c R Jadeja b MP Krishna
|64
|57
|14
|0
|112.28
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|43
|38
|5
|2
|113.16
|Ollie Pope (C)
|lbw b M Siraj
|22
|44
|4
|0
|50
|Joe Root
|lbw b M Siraj
|29
|45
|6
|0
|64.44
|Harry Brook
|b M Siraj
|53
|64
|5
|1
|82.81
|Jacob Bethell
|lbw b M Siraj
|6
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
|8
|22
|1
|0
|36.36
|Jamie Overton
|lbw b MP Krishna
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gus Atkinson
|c A Deep b MP Krishna
|11
|16
|2
|0
|68.75
|Josh Tongue
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Woakes
|Absent hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|11 (b 6, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|247 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|16.2
|1
|86
|4
|0
|5.27
|Akash Deep
|17
|0
|80
|1
|1
|4.71
|Prasidh Krishna
|16
|1
|62
|4
|2
|3.88
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|5.5
|India 1st Inning
|224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b G Atkinson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|14
|40
|1
|0
|35
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|38
|108
|6
|0
|35.19
|Shubman Gill (C)
|runout (G Atkinson)
|21
|35
|4
|0
|60
|Karun Nair
|lbw b JC Tongue
|57
|109
|8
|0
|52.29
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c H Brook b G Atkinson
|19
|40
|2
|0
|47.5
|Washington Sundar
|c J Overton b G Atkinson
|26
|55
|3
|0
|47.27
|Akash Deep
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|b G Atkinson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|c JL Smith b G Atkinson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|14
|46
|1
|0
|0
|3.29
|Gus Atkinson
|21.4
|33
|5
|4
|1
|1.52
|Josh Tongue
|16
|57
|3
|0
|4
|3.56
|Jamie Overton
|16
|66
|0
|0
|2
|4.13
|Jacob Bethell
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stay tuned for all the live score updates for the Day 4 of the 5th Test between England and India here
3:01 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Josh Tongue on England's chase!
“It feels like a Headingley déjà vu. I was asked the same thing back then, so I don’t see any reason we can’t chase this down,” said Josh Tongue after the end of Day 3.
“We're pretty relaxed about the situation. There's no overthinking. As a batting group, we play with a lot of intent and energy. With the talent we have in our line-up, I don’t see why we can’t make a real push for it. It promises to be an exciting day of cricket, and if we manage to get the runs, it’ll be a fantastic result for us. The pitch is offering a bit, some balls really lifted off a good length this evening, but if we can survive that tricky first hour, anything can happen,” he added.
2:56 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: Weather report from London!
Although Saturday stayed dry, Sunday (Day 4) is likely to bring overcast conditions, with a chance of light rain during the afternoon sessions between 2 PM and 5 PM local time. Temperatures are expected to hold steady around 20 to 21°C throughout the day.
2:44 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 4: India 8 wickets away!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 5th Test between England and India at the Oval. India need 8 wickets to win the final Test and end the series at 2-2 while England need to chase down 374 on the day to win the series 3-1 with 324 more runs still to be scored with 8 wickets in hand. Action to begin at 3:30 PM IST.
