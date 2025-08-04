England vs India LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 5: Thrilling final day awaits; action begins at 3:30 PM

The final day of India’s tour of England has arrived, with the visiting team hoping for a miracle on Day 5 of the 5th Test as England stand just 35 runs away from victory today at The Oval. India on the other hand need to take 4 wickets with Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease.
The fourth day of the Test match ended prematurely, sparking some criticism and questions. Heavy rain interrupted play, but a break in the weather and some sunshine later in the day left many wondering why the match wasn’t concluded then. The situation now adds an extra layer of uncertainty as both teams prepare for the decisive final day.
With the series on the line and England needing only a handful of runs to seal the victory, India will have to dig deep to fight for survival in what promises to be a tense conclusion. The focus will also be on the weather, as any further interruptions could shift the momentum. Stay tuned for live updates, as the tour’s climax draws near under uncertain skies at The Oval.
England vs India 5th Test Day 5 live telecast: The live telecast for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
England vs India 5th Test Day 5 live streaming: The live streaming for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Stay tuned for all the live updates for the 5th Test between England and India here
2:54 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: Siraj's regret in the 5th Test!
On Day 4, a costly fielding error by Mohammed Siraj gave Harry Brook a crucial reprieve. Brook was on 37 when he offered a catch at fine leg, but Siraj misjudged his position and stepped on the boundary rope while completing the catch. What should have been a dismissal turned into a six, and India paid the price as Brook went on to hammer 111 off just 98 deliveries.
2:43 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: Disadvantage for Shubman Gill and Co.?
With the match entering a new day, the ground staff at The Oval will use the heavy roller on the pitch. This is expected to flatten the surface and make it more compact, potentially giving batters an easier time. With just 35 runs needed, this small change could prove to be a decisive advantage.
2:36 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: What England need to do?
A major positive for England is that Chris Woakes is available to bat if needed, as Joe Root confirmed during the press conference after Day 4. However, England will aim to finish the job before it comes to that, which means they’ll likely adopt an aggressive approach early on. Jamie Smith will be key in leading the charge and unsettling the Indian bowlers. Jamie Overton is also capable of striking the ball well, and they still have Gus Atkinson in the ranks, a Test centurion, waiting in the wings
2:25 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: All outcomes possible!
We're likely to get a few hours of play today, and remarkably, all four outcomes are still on the table. India need 4 wickets, while England require just 35 runs. Heavy rain could result in a draw, handing the series to England. And who knows, could we even see a rare tie?
2:15 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: Will Woakes come out to bat?
Following a tense fourth day, Joe Root hinted that Chris Woakes might still play a crucial role with the bat, despite picking up a shoulder injury while attempting to stop a boundary. With the series hanging in the balance, Root said Woakes is ready to push through the pain if the situation demands it.
"He's fully committed, just like the rest of us," Root stated. "This series has demanded players to go above and beyond physically. Hopefully, it won't come to that, but he had a few throwdowns in the indoor nets and is prepared if called upon… He’s determined to do whatever it takes."
If Woakes does step in and helps seal the win for England, it would be nothing short of a heroic effort.
2:06 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: India need an early breakthrough!
India’s task is straightforward, they need early wickets to stay in the contest. The big question is: who will step up to deliver those crucial breakthroughs? Based on yesterday’s play, it’s the fast bowlers who are most likely to make an impact. Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the pace attack, will need to deliver a standout performance to give India even a slim hope of turning the tide.
2:02 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: All to play for at the Oval!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs India 5th Test Day 5 at the Oval in London. England are just 35 runs away from the win while India need to take 4 wickets to clinch a miracle win on the day. First ball at 3:30 PM IST as the hosts would like to wrap up the series win as early as possible.