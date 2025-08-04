England vs India LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 5: Thrilling final day awaits; action begins at 3:30 PM

The final day of India’s tour of England has arrived, with the visiting team hoping for a miracle on Day 5 of the 5th Test as England stand just 35 runs away from victory today at The Oval. India on the other hand need to take 4 wickets with Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease.

The fourth day of the Test match ended prematurely, sparking some criticism and questions. Heavy rain interrupted play, but a break in the weather and some sunshine later in the day left many wondering why the match wasn’t concluded then. The situation now adds an extra layer of uncertainty as both teams prepare for the decisive final day.

With the series on the line and England needing only a handful of runs to seal the victory, India will have to dig deep to fight for survival in what promises to be a tense conclusion. The focus will also be on the weather, as any further interruptions could shift the momentum. Stay tuned for live updates, as the tour’s climax draws near under uncertain skies at The Oval.

England 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 5: England 2nd Inning 339-6 (76.2 ov) CRR:4.44 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley b M Siraj 14 36 2 0 38.89 Ben Duckett c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 54 83 6 0 65.06 Ollie Pope (C) lbw b M Siraj 27 34 5 0 79.41 Joe Root c D Jurel b MP Krishna 105 152 12 0 69.08 Harry Brook c M Siraj b A Deep 111 98 14 2 113.27 Jacob Bethell b MP Krishna 5 31 1 0 16.13 Jamie Smith (WK) Not out 2 17 0 0 11.76 Jamie Overton Not out 0 8 0 0 0 Extras 21 (b 1, Ib 8, w 11, nb 1, p 0) Total 339 (6 wkts, 76.2 Ov) Yet to Bat Chris Woakes,Gus Atkinson,Josh Tongue Fall of Wickets 50-1(Zak Crawley 13.5),82-2(Ben Duckett 22.4),106-3(Ollie Pope 27.3),301-4(Harry Brook 62.4),332-5(Jacob Bethell 70.4),337-6(Joe Root 72.6) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Akash Deep 20 4 85 1 1 2 4.25 Prasidh Krishna 22.2 3 109 3 0 1 4.88 Mohammed Siraj 26 5 95 2 0 0 3.65 Washington Sundar 4 0 19 0 0 0 4.75 Ravindra Jadeja 4 0 22 0 0 0 5.5

England vs India 5th Test Day 5 live telecast: The live telecast for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

England vs India 5th Test Day 5 live streaming: The live streaming for the 5th Test between England and India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Stay tuned for all the live updates for the 5th Test between England and India here