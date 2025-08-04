England vs India LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 5: Thrilling final day awaits; action begins at 3:30 PM
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE: Team India will be looking for a miracle on the day and will try their best to snatch the victory away from the grasp of England.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The final day of India’s tour of England has arrived, with the visiting team hoping for a miracle on Day 5 of the 5th Test as England stand just 35 runs away from victory today at The Oval. India on the other hand need to take 4 wickets with Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease.
The fourth day of the Test match ended prematurely, sparking some criticism and questions. Heavy rain interrupted play, but a break in the weather and some sunshine later in the day left many wondering why the match wasn’t concluded then. The situation now adds an extra layer of uncertainty as both teams prepare for the decisive final day.
With the series on the line and England needing only a handful of runs to seal the victory, India will have to dig deep to fight for survival in what promises to be a tense conclusion. The focus will also be on the weather, as any further interruptions could shift the momentum. Stay tuned for live updates, as the tour’s climax draws near under uncertain skies at The Oval.
England 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 5:
|England 2nd Inning
|339-6 (76.2 ov) CRR:4.44
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b M Siraj
|14
|36
|2
|0
|38.89
|Ben Duckett
|c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
|54
|83
|6
|0
|65.06
|Ollie Pope (C)
|lbw b M Siraj
|27
|34
|5
|0
|79.41
|Joe Root
|c D Jurel b MP Krishna
|105
|152
|12
|0
|69.08
|Harry Brook
|c M Siraj b A Deep
|111
|98
|14
|2
|113.27
|Jacob Bethell
|b MP Krishna
|5
|31
|1
|0
|16.13
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|Not out
|2
|17
|0
|0
|11.76
|Jamie Overton
|Not out
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|21 (b 1, Ib 8, w 11, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|339 (6 wkts, 76.2 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Chris Woakes,Gus Atkinson,Josh Tongue
|Fall of Wickets
|50-1(Zak Crawley 13.5),82-2(Ben Duckett 22.4),106-3(Ollie Pope 27.3),301-4(Harry Brook 62.4),332-5(Jacob Bethell 70.4),337-6(Joe Root 72.6)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Akash Deep
|20
|4
|85
|1
|1
|2
|4.25
|Prasidh Krishna
|22.2
|3
|109
|3
|0
|1
|4.88
|Mohammed Siraj
|26
|5
|95
|2
|0
|0
|3.65
|Washington Sundar
|4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|4.75
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
2:15 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: Will Woakes come out to bat?
Following a tense fourth day, Joe Root hinted that Chris Woakes might still play a crucial role with the bat, despite picking up a shoulder injury while attempting to stop a boundary. With the series hanging in the balance, Root said Woakes is ready to push through the pain if the situation demands it.
"He's fully committed, just like the rest of us," Root stated. "This series has demanded players to go above and beyond physically. Hopefully, it won't come to that, but he had a few throwdowns in the indoor nets and is prepared if called upon… He’s determined to do whatever it takes."
If Woakes does step in and helps seal the win for England, it would be nothing short of a heroic effort.
2:06 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: India need an early breakthrough!
India’s task is straightforward, they need early wickets to stay in the contest. The big question is: who will step up to deliver those crucial breakthroughs? Based on yesterday’s play, it’s the fast bowlers who are most likely to make an impact. Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the pace attack, will need to deliver a standout performance to give India even a slim hope of turning the tide.
2:02 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test, Day 5: All to play for at the Oval!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs India 5th Test Day 5 at the Oval in London. England are just 35 runs away from the win while India need to take 4 wickets to clinch a miracle win on the day. First ball at 3:30 PM IST as the hosts would like to wrap up the series win as early as possible.
