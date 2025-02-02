IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th T20: India will look to end series on a high

The Indian cricket team continued its decade-long dominance in bilateral T20 internationals against England, defeating the visitors by 15 runs in the fourth T20 to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. Suryakumar Yadav and his men will now look to end the series on a high by winning the fifth and final T20 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler-led England will aim to finish the series with a win and gain some much-needed momentum ahead of their three-match ODI series against India, starting next week.

The match is essentially a dead rubber, and India might experiment with a few changes in their playing XI. Harshit Rana could get a chance in the XI from the start after his unusual debut as Shivam Dube’s concussion substitute during the fourth T20. Mohammed Shami might also return to the 11 in place of Ravi Bishnoi if India decides to go with two seamers at Wankhede.

The visitors might also make one change, resting Champions Trophy-bound Jofra Archer for Gus Atkinson in the playing XI, though changes in their batting lineup are highly unlikely.

India vs England 5th T20: Probable playing 11:

India (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh / Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi / Mohammed Shami

England (probable): Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s

India have regained their four-match lead over England in head-to-head records with an impressive win in Pune.

Total matches played: 28

India won: 16

England won: 12

No result: 0

India vs England 5th T20 live toss

The coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and England’s Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.

5th T20: India vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 5th T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.

5th T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs England 5th T20 on its application and website.

