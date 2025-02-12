IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: India aim to complete whitewash in Ahmedabad

The Indian cricket team is set to take the field at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12, for the third and final ODI of the three-match series against England. India won the first two ODIs at Nagpur and Cuttack and have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. To the normal eye, this match might look like a dead rubber, but for Rohit Sharma and his men, it will be the final step of redemption before they head out to Dubai to take part in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The last time India played at Narendra Modi Stadium, they lost to Australia by six wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. After that, they went winless for over a year in the 50-over format, but on Wednesday, they will not only have the chance to redeem their last loss at this venue but also to complete the 3-0 whitewash to give themselves a huge morale boost ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign.

ALSO READ: India's Champions Trophy squad: Rana replaces Bumrah, Varun in for Jaiswal Two of the biggest questions before this series were whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would regain their form and whether Jasprit Bumrah would return in time for the third ODI. Now, fast forward to the third match, Rohit is back among the runs with a fiery century in Cuttack, and Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of not just the third ODI but also the Champions Trophy. However, Virat is yet to get back in form, and there will be no better occasion to do that than today in Ahmedabad.

Talking about the playing 11, India might make one change by bringing in Arshdeep Singh in place of Md Shami to reduce the workload on the latter and give Arshdeep some game time before the eight-team ICC event.

On the other hand, England might bring Jofra Archer back in place of Saqib Mahmood, and Tom Banton is likely to replace the out-of-form Jacob Bethell in the playing 11.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami/Arshdeep Singh.

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer/Saqib Mahmood.

India vs England head-to-head in ODIs

India extended their lead in head-to-head records over England to 60-44 after their win in the second ODI at Cuttack.

Total matches played: 109

India won: 60

England won: 44

No result: 3

Tied: 2

India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE TOSS:

The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler is at 1:00 PM IST today.

3rd ODI: India vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports Network and Sports 18 will live telecast IND vs ENG 3rd ODI in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs England match with English commentary, while Sports 18 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

3rd ODI: IND vs ENG live streaming in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs England match in the 3rd ODI on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd ODI live score and match updates here.