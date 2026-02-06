India vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026 Final: IND eyeing 6th title; Toss at 12:30 PM IST

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final will feature a thrilling contest between England U19 and India U19 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare today.

England, captained by Thomas Rew, have been impressive throughout the tournament. They topped their group, winning all three matches, and went on to finish level on points with India in the Super Six stage. England’s impressive 27-run victory over Australia in the semifinals secured them a place in the final, showcasing their resilience and team spirit.

India, led by Ayush Mhatre, have been dominant in the tournament. They finished at the top of the points table after the league stage, winning all their matches. India continued their superb form in the Super Six, winning all four games to progress to the semifinals. In the semifinal, India put on a dominant display, chasing down Afghanistan's target with ease and securing a seven-wicket win.

ALSO READ: U19 World Cup 2026 final: IND vs ENG preview, toss time, live streaming With both teams in excellent form, this highly anticipated final promises to be a thrilling encounter. England will look to continue their momentum from the semifinals, while India will aim to carry their dominant performance into the final. The stage is set for an exciting clash for the prestigious title.

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final: Probable Playing 11

India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live telecast: The live telecast of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live streaming: The live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.