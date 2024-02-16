Home / Cricket / News / India vs England Rajkot Test: Jadeja apologises for Sarfaraz's run out

India vs England Rajkot Test: Jadeja apologises for Sarfaraz's run out

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday apologised to Sarfaraz Khan for a "wrong call" that led to the debutant batter getting run out on day one of third Test against England.

England players celebrates the runout of Sarfaraz Khan of India during the first day of the 3rd Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Rajkot

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday apologised to Sarfaraz Khan for a "wrong call" that led to the debutant batter getting run out on day one of third Test against England.

Sarfaraz (62 off 66) was going all guns blazing before Jadeja misjudged a call for a quick single, leading to a run out at the non-striker's end.

Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here


Check IND vs ENG 3rd Test full scorecard from Rajkot here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jadeja went on to score an unbeaten 110 off 212 balls as India reached 326 for five at stumps.

"Feeling bad for @sarfarazkhan97. It was my wrong call, well played," Jadeja posted on his Instagram handle.

A consistent performer on the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz had to wait years for his maiden India call-up, which came ahead of the Vizag Test.

India's most successful Test bowler, Anil Kumble, presented the Test cap to Sarfaraz in an emotional ceremony witnessed by the latter's family.


 

Also Read

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: England eye quick wickets in Rajkot

WATCH: Rohit furious after Sarfaraz Khan's runout on Day 1 of Rajkot Test

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11: India makes four changes in its XI

Jurel in the Crown: Journey of Kargil war veteran's son Dhruv | Rajkot Test

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: England eye quick wickets in Rajkot

'Sun will rise in its own time..': Sarfaraz's father amid tears of joy

Pakistan cricket board terminates pacer Haris Rauf from central contract

How 'Guru Gary' is using cricket to keep slum kids away from drugs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipRavindra Jadeja

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story