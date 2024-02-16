Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India in spot of bother; Jadeja OUT
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India in spot of bother; Jadeja OUT

India vs England live cricket score updates: James Anderson does the early damage for the visitors on Day 2. After Kuldeep's wicket, Root gets Jadeja's wicket. India seven wickets down

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs England live score Day 2 Rajkot Test 2024.

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
On Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test, the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja to continue from where he left the previous day and push India score beyond 400 runs at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot. Meanwhile, England will be hoping that James Anderson and Mark Wood produce a magical spell to bowl India out as soon as possible.  The veteran pacer James Anderson provided the first breakthrough on Day 2 as he found the outside edge of night-watchman Kuldeep's bat in first 15 minutes of play. On the pitch that is still good for batting, Jadeja fails to add too many runs to his overnight score as Root gets his wicket. With Ashwin and Jurel at crease, it is the last pair that can bat.  If England bowl out India below 400, it will be a great achievement for them.
India scorecard at the end of Day 1 play
India 1st Inning
326-5 (86 ov) CRR:3.79
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100
Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0
Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b TW Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 110 212 9 2 51.89
Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 1 10 0 0 10
Extras 7 (b 1, Ib 3, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
Total 326 (5 wkts, 86 Ov) (Check India vs England Day 2 live scorecard here)
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
James Anderson 19 5 51 0 1 2.68
Mark Wood 17 2 69 3 1 4.06
Tom Hartley 23 3 81 1 0 3.52
Joe Root 13 1 68 0 0 5.23
Rehan Ahmed 14 0 53 0 0 3.79
India resumed from 326-5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease. 
Stay tuned for India vs England live cricket score and match updates here

10:02 AM

Ashwin off the mark

9:57 AM

Discipline shown by Anderson

9:54 AM

Ashwin, Jurel in the middle

9:51 AM

Root gets Jadeja, India seven down

9:48 AM

1000 runs for Jadeja against England

9:45 AM

Anderson gets his first, Kuldeep departs

9:42 AM

Maiden from Root

9:39 AM

No real movement from Anderson

9:34 AM

Joe Root begins the proceedings

9:28 AM

Highest wicket-taker in India vs England Test series 2024

9:24 AM

IND vs ENG Rajkot Test Day 2 Pitch report

9:16 AM

Highest run-getter in India vs England Test series 2024

9:02 AM

IND vs ENG Rajkot Test Day 1: Moment of Day

8:53 AM

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

8:43 AM

Will Dhruv Jurel make his debut memorable?

8:29 AM

Here's what has happened on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

8:24 AM

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live updates

10:02 AM

Ashwin off the mark

 
Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 1 0; India 336-7 after 93 overs
Dhruv Jurel (0), R Ashwin (4); Mark Wood 18-2-74-3
 
Mark Wood comes into the attack as Joe Root’s work of getting the left-handers out is done. A loose ball first up and Ashiwn obliges with a great backfoot punch to get off the mark. 
 
Wood comes back with a jaffa. A great bouncer that was aiming for Ashwin’s grills as he went out of the line. 
 

9:57 AM

Discipline shown by Anderson

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 331-7 after 92 overs
Dhruv Jurel (0), R Ashwin (0); James Anderson 22-6-54-1
 
Knowing that Jurel would be as anxious to get his runs. Anderson is bowling one in and one out to keep the new man guessing. 
 

9:54 AM

Ashwin, Jurel in the middle

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 W 0; India 331-7 after 91 overs
Dhruv Jurel (0), R Ashwin (0); Joe Root 16-3-70-1
 
India is seven down and yet there are two capable batters out in the middle, thanks to the night watchman. 
 

9:51 AM

Root gets Jadeja, India seven down


Joe Root has once again struck in the first session of the second morning and Ravindra Jadeja is out caught and bowled. 

9:48 AM

1000 runs for Jadeja against England

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 W 0 0; India 331-6 after 90 overs
Ravindra Jadeja (112), Dhruv Jurel (0); James Anderson 21-5-54-1
 
Ravindra Jadeja has completed 1000 runs against England. He has become the 14th Indian to reach that milestone. 
 

9:45 AM

Anderson gets his first, Kuldeep departs


We have the first wicket of the morning as Anderson gets a nick off Kuldeep’s bat to Foakes. The nightwatchman departs. 
 

9:42 AM

Maiden from Root

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 330-5 after 89 overs
Kuldeep Yadav (4), Ravindra Jadeja (111); Joe Root 15-2-70-0
 
Joe Root bowls a maiden to Kuldeep Yadav. 
 

9:39 AM

No real movement from Anderson

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 1 0; India 330-5 after 88 overs
Kuldeep Yadav (3), Ravindra Jadeja (110); James Anderson 20-5-53-0
 
No real movement from Anderson on the first few balls at least. No movement at all for Anderson in the first over. 
 

9:34 AM

Joe Root begins the proceedings

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 2 0 0; India 328/5 after 87 overs
Kuldeep Yadav (3), R
avindra Jadeja (110); Joe Root 14-1-70-0
 
Joe Root began the proceedings on the second morning and he managed to get an edge out of Kuldeep. But it fetches India two runs. 
 

9:28 AM

Highest wicket-taker in India vs England Test series 2024

Jasprit Bumrah is the most-successful bowler in the IND vs ENG Test series so far.

Highest wicket-taker in India vs England Test series 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 3 57.5 347 15 10.67 160 1 1
2 Tom Hartley 3 119.2 716 15 28.33 425 1 1
3 Ravichandran Ashwin 3 80 480 9 36.33 327 - -
4 Rehan Ahmed 3 85.3 513 8 43 344 - -
5 James Anderson 2 54 324 5 25.4 127 - -
6 Joe Root 3 77 462 5 52 260 1 -
7 Ravindra Jadeja 2 52 312 5 43.8 219 - -
8 Axar Patel 2 47 282 5 41.2 206 - -
9 Shoaib Bashir 1 53 318 4 49 196 - -
10 Kuldeep Yadav 2 32 192 4 32.75 131 - -

9:24 AM

IND vs ENG Rajkot Test Day 2 Pitch report

Day 2 pitch report by Nick Knight and Deep Dasgupta:

Not too different from what we observed yesterday. One distinction is that it has dried out a little, making the cracks a little bigger. There is still enough depth to the pitch and some color to indicate that today will be another fantastic day for batting. There will be the occasional misbehaving ball with cracks this large. There's just a hint of roughness developing. The pitch is still excellent to bat, even though the cracks have widened and may be a more natural variation.

9:16 AM

Highest run-getter in India vs England Test series 2024

Highest run-getter in India vs England Test series 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 5 331 66.2 75.92 36 10
2 Ollie Pope 3 4 243 60.75 66.58 28 -
3 Rohit Sharma 3 5 221 44.2 64.43 27 3
4 Zak Crawley 3 4 200 50 70.67 26 4
5 Ravindra Jadeja 2 3 199 99.5 48.3 16 4
6 Shubman Gill 3 5 161 32.2 59.63 18 2
7 Ben Stokes 3 4 134 33.5 65.69 12 4
8 Axar Patel 2 4 133 33.25 48.01 20 1
9 Ben Duckett 3 4 131 32.75 97.04 24 -
10 Tom Hartley 3 4 114 28.5 77.55 13 3

9:02 AM

IND vs ENG Rajkot Test Day 1: Moment of Day

Sarfaraz Khan getting runout after scoring a blistering half-century on debut was the moment of Day 1.

8:53 AM

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

Sarfaraz Khan equalled the record of second fastest fifty on debut for India in Test cricket history. With his 48-ball fifty, he equalled the record created by Hardik Pandya in 2017 Galle Test. 

Yuvraj of Patiala's 42-ball fifty against England in 1934 is still a fastest fifty by an Indian player on debut in Test cricket history.

Fastest fifties for India on debut in Test history
Player Balls Opposition Ground Year
Yuvraj of Patiala 42 England Chennai 1934
Hardik Pandya 48 Sri Lanka Galle 2017
Sarfaraz Khan 48 England Rajkot 2024
Shikhar Dhawan 50 Australia Mohali 2013
Prithvi Shaw 56 West Indies Rajkot 2018

8:43 AM

Will Dhruv Jurel make his debut memorable?

After Sarfaraz Khan's dream debut in Rajkot, the fans will see Dhruv Jurel come out to bat at some point during the day. Dhruv also made some daddy hundreds in the domestic circuit and replaced KS Bharat in the India's Playing 11.

Dhruv, a son of army veteran, started his early cricket career in Noida academy.

8:29 AM

Here's what has happened on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made gritty hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan announced his arrival on the big stage with a fluent half-century as India reached 326 for five at stumps on day one of the third Test against England.
 
With India reduced to 33 for three inside the first hour of play, Rohit (131 off 196) and Jadeja (110 batting off 212) steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership.
 
After the pair was separated, Sarfaraz (62 off 66) scored the joint fastest fifty by an Indian on debut to push India past the 300-run mark.
 
Jadeja was batting with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (1 batting) at close of play.
 
In batting friendly conditions, the home team will be looking get near the 500-run mark on day two.
 
For England, fast bowler Mark Wood (3/69) vindicated his selection as England's second pacer with a two-wicket burst in the morning, accounting for Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0), while spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) got the better of Rajat Patidar (5) to leave India tottering.

8:24 AM

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Rajkot Test. India is in good position in the third Test but lost one wicket too many. Can India roar past 400-run mark on the back of Ravindra Jadeja's century or the Three Lions once again dent India batting line-up in the first hour of morning session. 

Stay tuned to this space for the latest.
