IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India in spot of bother; Jadeja OUT

India vs England live cricket score updates: James Anderson does the early damage for the visitors on Day 2. After Kuldeep's wicket, Root gets Jadeja's wicket. India seven wickets down
|India 1st Inning
|326-5 (86 ov) CRR:3.79
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b M Wood
|10
|10
|2
|0
|100
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c B Stokes b M Wood
|131
|196
|14
|3
|66.84
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b M Wood
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Rajat Patidar
|c BM Duckett b TW Hartley
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|110
|212
|9
|2
|51.89
|Sarfaraz Khan
|runout (M Wood)
|62
|66
|9
|1
|93.94
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Not out
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Extras
|7 (b 1, Ib 3, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|326 (5 wkts, 86 Ov) (Check India vs England Day 2 live scorecard here)
|Yet to Bat
|Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|19
|5
|51
|0
|1
|2.68
|Mark Wood
|17
|2
|69
|3
|1
|4.06
|Tom Hartley
|23
|3
|81
|1
|0
|3.52
|Joe Root
|13
|1
|68
|0
|0
|5.23
|Rehan Ahmed
|14
|0
|53
|0
|0
|3.79
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:21 AM IST