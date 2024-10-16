India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Bengaluru weather forecast on October 17

The much-anticipated first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium started on a disappointing note. The constant rain throughout the day washed out day one of the Test without a toss. The condition could be similar on day two as the weather forecast suggests a strong probability of rain around noon on Thursday, October 17.





Won't try to focus too much on the opposition: Rohit Sharma

However, despite being the more desperate side of the two to get the game started as soon as possible, the Rohit Sharma-led India will not be too worried, as they went through a similar situation with Bangladesh during the second Test in Kanpur, where the hosts emerged victorious with only two and a half days of play. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bengaluru hourly weather forecast on October 17:



According to Accuweather.com, Bengaluru 44 per cent chance of rain starting at 11 AM IST.



The precipitation level during the first hour of the game, i.e. at 9 AM IST, is only 14 per cent, increasing to 44 per cent at 10 AM IST. The forecast also predicts thunderstorms from 11 AM IST, expected to die down by 3 PM IST. While the rain is forecast for only two hours, the sky is expected to remain covered with clouds throughout the day, which could further delay the game





































































































































































































































































































Revised session timings for the day



After a washed-out day one, day two of the Test will have a revised timeline, with the toss taking place at 8:45 AM IST. The first session will commence at 9:15 AM IST and will end at 11:30 AM IST, followed by a 40-minute lunch break. The second session will resume at 12:10 PM IST and will end with tea at 2:25 PM IST. The third and final session of the day will start at 2:45 PM IST, with stumps at 4:45 PM IST. Additionally, all remaining four days of the Test will have 98 overs scheduled each day, instead of the traditional 90 overs, to make up for the lost time on day one.