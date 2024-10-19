India vs New Zealand: Sarfaraz Khan scores maiden Test century for India

India's Sarfaraz Khan took his chance with both hands on the day and raced away to his maiden Test century for India on Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 19.





It isn't that easy to play a high-risk game when your team is coming off a batting meltdown in the earlier innings. However, Sarfaraz played on the front foot and searched for boundaries from time to time during his knock.

Sarfaraz, who had to patiently wait for his chance, did not disappoint and played some aggressive cricket to get to his maiden ton within 110 deliveries on the day. Hitting 13 fours and 3 sixes to get to his hundred, it is safe to say that the batter was enjoying his time out there and making most of his opportunity as well. Playing in only his fifth Test, the Mumbai man, resuming from 70, tamed overcast conditions and New Zealand bowlers in impeccable fashion as India added 63 runs ahead of the first drinks break.

A good chunk of it came from Sarfaraz's bat and the way he nullified the Kiwis pacers through late cuts was just exceptional.

In fact, 40 out of his first 100 runs came in the arc between point and third man through a melange of late cuts.

When the spinners were introduced, Sarfaraz used sweeps and nudges between square leg and fine leg to collect his runs. He made 39 runs in that region.

Tom Latham struggled to keep a proper field for him as Sarfaraz controlled the proceedings like a puppet master.

The landmark moment came through a polished backfoot punch through covers for a boundary off Tim Southee. Sarfaraz ran around the field and jumped in joy.



Sarfaraz Khan Test stats for India Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2024-2024 5 8 2 394 101* 58.8 359 81.89 1 4 2 36 8