Mohd Rizwan could be Pakistan cricket team's new white-ball captain

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has emerged as a front runner to become Pakistan team's captain in the white-ball formats when the PCB announces the touring squad for series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Pakistani selectors have held meetings with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and also consulted white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten in the last two days.

"The third Test against England finishes on 28th October and the squad has to leave for Australia the next day so the selectors would be announcing the white ball squad by Sunday," a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

"Rizwan because of his seniority, his reliability as a player and because of his experience of leading teams well in domestic cricket and PSL is a front runner to become white ball captain, the source said.

Babar Azam had quit as Pakistan captain early this month, saying he wants to focus on his batting.

Pakistan are due to play nine ODIs and as many T20 internationals in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Before returning home, they are also scheduled to play two Tests against South African.

The source said since the Board has now given the selectors the power to pick the captain. Aaqib, Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar have apparently already held talks with Rizwan and sought his willingness to take over this responsibility.

The source said the selectors are likely to include Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the white ball squad after being rested and sidelined for the last two Tests against England.

Pakistan wrapped up a 152 runs win over England in Multan to level the three-match series.

"The selectors are also keen to have some new young players in the squad so there is every likelihood they might announce different squads for the three tours to give exposure to more players and also rest to seniors," the source confirmed.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

