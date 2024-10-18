Harmanpreet retained as India captain for NZ ODIs, Richa to miss series

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet
Chennai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur was on Thursday retained as India captain for the three Women's ODIs against New Zealand while the selectors also picked four uncapped players for the series starting October 24.

Days after India's early exit from the T20 World Cup, questions were raised about Harmanpreet's future as captain after another failure in an ICC event. However, the selectors have decided to stick with her for the moment.

The games against New Zealand in Ahmedabad will also mark the start of preparations for the ODI World Cup which India hosts next year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, 21, was not available for the series as it was coinciding with her 12th standard board exams, said the BCCI in a statement.

Asha Sobhana was not considered due to injury while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been rested.

The uncapped players who were part of the India A squad in Australia recently have been given an opportunity and they include Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satgare and Priya Mishra.

Pacer Saima Thakor, who has played in the WPL, is another uncapped member of the squad.

Smriti Mandhana, who was off coloured in the T20 World Cup, has been named vice-captain. Batter Uma Chetry, who has played four T20 Internationals, is also part of the team and could make her ODI debut in the series.

All three games will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad.

India's squad for the three ODI series against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.


Topics :India cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

