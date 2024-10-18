PAK-ENG 2nd Test highlights: Pakistan snap 11-match losing streak at home

Pakistan’s management faced significant scrutiny for resting key players, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, after the first Test. However, their decision proved successful as Pakistan recorded their first Test win at home since 2021.

Pakistan cricket team ended their 11-match home winless streak in Test matches by defeating England by 152 runs in the second Test at Multan on Friday, October 18. The win was powered by stellar performances from spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan, and Kamran Ghulam's maiden century on debut. Nauman took 11 wickets in the match, while Sajid claimed 9, effectively neutralising England’s aggressive 'Bazball' strategy. Ghulam's crucial first-innings century (114) helped the hosts level the three-match series 1-1.

Early recovery with Ghulam and Sajid

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood chose to bat first. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan recovered, thanks to a 149-run partnership for the third wicket between Saim Ayub (77) and Kamran Ghulam (114). Lower-order contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (41), Aamer Jamal (37), Nauman Ali (31), and Agha Salman (31) helped Pakistan post a respectable total of 366.

In response, England's Ben Duckett led with a century (114), but their innings collapsed under the pressure from Pakistan's spinners. Sajid Khan's remarkable figures of 7 for 111, along with Nauman Ali’s 3 for 101, restricted England to 291, giving Pakistan a 75-run lead after the first innings.

