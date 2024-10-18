Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PAK-ENG 2nd Test highlights: Pakistan snap 11-match losing streak at home

Pakistani spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan shared all 20 wickets of England in the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1

Pakistani spinners Noman Ali
Pakistani spinners Noman Ali (Pic:X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
Pakistan cricket team ended their 11-match home winless streak in Test matches by defeating England by 152 runs in the second Test at Multan on Friday, October 18. The win was powered by stellar performances from spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan, and Kamran Ghulam's maiden century on debut. Nauman took 11 wickets in the match, while Sajid claimed 9, effectively neutralising England’s aggressive 'Bazball' strategy. Ghulam's crucial first-innings century (114) helped the hosts level the three-match series 1-1.

Pakistan’s management faced significant scrutiny for resting key players, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, after the first Test. However, their decision proved successful as Pakistan recorded their first Test win at home since 2021.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test full scorecard

Pakistan 1st Innings
Batting Dismissals Runs Balls Maiden Fours Sixes Strike rate
Abdullah Shafique b Leach 7 28 31 1 0 25
Saim Ayub c Stokes b Potts 77 160 226 7 0 48.12
Shan Masood (c) c Crawley b Leach 3 7 8 0 0 42.85
Kamran Ghulam b Shoaib Bashir 118 224 306 11 1 52.67
Saud Shakeel c †Smith b Carse 4 14 20 1 0 28.57
Mohammad Rizwan † c †Smith b Carse 41 97 132 5 0 42.26
Salman Agha c †Smith b Potts 31 53 68 5 0 58.49
Aamer Jamal b Carse 37 69 101 4 0 53.62
Sajid Khan c Root b Leach 2 9 9 0 0 22.22
Noman Ali c Carse b Leach 32 61 87 5 0 52.45
Zahid Mahmood not out 2 21 31 0 0 9.52
Extras (b 4, lb 3, nb 2, w 3) 12
Total 123.3 Ov (RR: 2.96) 366
Bowling Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Wide No Ball
Matthew Potts 26 9 66 2 2.53 0 0
Brydon Carse 20 6 50 3 2.5 3 2
Jack Leach 38.3 2 114 4 2.96 0 0
Shoaib Bashir 28 1 85 1 3.03 0 0
Joe Root 6 0 24 0 4 0 0
Ben Stokes 5 0 20 0 4 0 0
England 1st Innings scorecard
Batting Dismissals Runs Balls Maiden Fours Sixes Strike rate
Zak Crawley c †Mohammad Rizwan b Noman Ali 27 36 54 3 0 75
Ben Duckett c Agha Salman b Sajid Khan 114 129 184 16 0 88.37
Ollie Pope b Sajid Khan 29 37 48 4 0 78.37
Joe Root b Sajid Khan 34 54 69 2 0 62.96
Harry Brook b Sajid Khan 9 9 10 2 0 100
Ben Stokes (c) c Abdullah Shafique b Noman Ali 1 5 5 0 0 20
Jamie Smith † c Saim Ayub b Noman Ali 21 55 58 2 0 38.18
Brydon Carse c Saud Shakeel b Sajid Khan 4 29 40 0 0 13.79
Matthew Potts b Sajid Khan 6 10 6 1 0 60
Jack Leach not out 25 25 30 3 0 100
Shoaib Bashir c Shan Masood b Sajid Khan 9 19 22 1 0 47.36
Extras (b 7, lb 1, nb 4) 12
Total 67.2 Ov (RR: 4.32) 291
Bowling Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Wide No Ball
Aamer Jamal 6 0 39 0 6.5 0 3
Sajid Khan 26.2 1 111 7 4.21 0 0
Noman Ali 28 5 101 3 3.6 0 1
Zahid Mahmood 6 0 27 0 4.5 0 0
Salman Agha 1 0 5 0 5 0 0

Early recovery with Ghulam and Sajid

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood chose to bat first. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan recovered, thanks to a 149-run partnership for the third wicket between Saim Ayub (77) and Kamran Ghulam (114). Lower-order contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (41), Aamer Jamal (37), Nauman Ali (31), and Agha Salman (31) helped Pakistan post a respectable total of 366.

In response, England's Ben Duckett led with a century (114), but their innings collapsed under the pressure from Pakistan's spinners. Sajid Khan's remarkable figures of 7 for 111, along with Nauman Ali’s 3 for 101, restricted England to 291, giving Pakistan a 75-run lead after the first innings.
 

Spin dominance in the second innings

The spinners continued to dominate in the second innings. Pakistan, with a 75-run lead, struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 221, despite Agha Salman's valiant 63. England’s spinners, Shoaib Bashir (4 for 66) and Jack Leach (3 for 67), applied pressure and set up a target of 297 for England to chase.

However, Nauman Ali’s exceptional performance in the fourth innings, where he took 8 for 46, along with Sajid Khan’s 2 for 93, bundled England out for 144, sealing a 152-run victory for Pakistan. The win has now set up an exciting series decider in the third Test at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test full scorecard (2nd innings)

Pakistan 2nd Innings
Batting Dismissals Runs Balls Maiden Fours Sixes Strike rate
Abdullah Shafique c †Smith b Shoaib Bashir 4 19 20 0 0 21.05
Saim Ayub c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 22 39 55 1 0 56.41
Shan Masood (c) c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 11 18 15 1 0 61.11
Kamran Ghulam lbw b Leach 26 39 42 5 0 66.66
Saud Shakeel lbw b Leach 31 51 129 2 0 60.78
Mohammad Rizwan † c Root b Carse 23 43 46 2 0 53.48
Salman Agha c Stokes b Carse 63 89 131 5 1 70.78
Aamer Jamal b Leach 1 11 9 0 0 9.09
Noman Ali c Stokes b Shoaib Bashir 1 3 6 0 0 33.33
Sajid Khan c †Smith b Potts 22 43 62 1 0 51.16
Zahid Mahmood not out 0 4 4 0 0 0
Extras (b 9, lb 5, nb 3) 17
Total 59.2 Ov (RR: 3.72) 221
Bowling Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Wide No ball
Jack Leach 17 3 67 3 3.94 0 2
Shoaib Bashir 19 0 66 4 3.47 0 0
Joe Root 4 0 13 0 3.25 0 0
Brydon Carse 9 1 29 2 3.22 0 1
Matthew Potts 5.2 0 19 1 3.56 0 0
Ben Stokes 5 1 13 0 2.6 0 0
England 2nd Innings (T: 297 runs)
Batting Dismissals Runs Balls Maiden Fours Sixes Strike rate
Zak Crawley st †Mohammad Rizwan b Noman Ali 3 8 12 0 0 37.5
Ben Duckett c †Mohammad Rizwan b Sajid Khan 0 2 2 0 0 0
Ollie Pope c & b Sajid Khan 22 38 37 2 0 57.89
Joe Root lbw b Noman Ali 18 34 42 1 0 52.94
Harry Brook lbw b Noman Ali 16 21 32 1 0 76.19
Ben Stokes (c) st †Mohammad Rizwan b Noman Ali 37 36 52 4 0 102.77
Jamie Smith † c Shan Masood b Noman Ali 6 10 10 1 0 60
Brydon Carse c Agha Salman b Noman Ali 27 32 39 0 3 84.37
Matthew Potts not out 9 10 27 2 0 90
Jack Leach c Abdullah Shafique b Noman Ali 1 9 6 0 0 11.11
Shoaib Bashir c Abdullah Shafique b Noman Ali 0 1 1 0 0 0
Extras (b 3, lb 2) 5
Total 33.3 Ov (RR: 4.29) 144
Bowling Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Wide No ball
Sajid Khan 17 0 93 2 5.47 0 0
Noman Ali 16.3 1 46 8 2.78 0 0

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test video highlights



PAK s ENG 2nd Test Day 1 video highlights
 



PAK s ENG 2nd Test Day 2 video highlights




PAK s ENG 2nd Test Day 3 video highlights



PAK s ENG 2nd Test Day 4 video highlights








 
Topics :England vs PakistanPakistan cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

