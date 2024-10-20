India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates, 1st Test Day 5: Play to resume at 10:15 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live score updates: New Zealand need 107 runs to win the Test on day five. Check latest on Bengaluru weather forecast and rain prediction here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test promises a riveting contest between bat and ball at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Kiwis are chasing history as they eye their first win in India since 1989, while Rohit Sharma's men are aiming to recreate the Wankhede feat of 2004 by defending just 107 runs.
However, amidst these historical records, the Bengaluru weather and M Chinnaswamy Stadium's drainage system are likely to become key talking points. There is a chance of rainfall throughout the day, but the stadium could be ready for play within 45 minutes. All in all, a thrilling contest between bat and ball is expected as the inclement weather conditions add intrigue to the game on this Super Sunday.
The hosts India, despite putting on a strong show with the bat in the second innings thanks to a century from Sarfaraz Khan and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and skipper Rohit Sharma, only managed to get a 106-run lead in the second innings on day 4, leaving the visitors needing 107 runs to win the Test on the final day of the Bengaluru Test on Sunday, October 20.
Lowest successfully defended totals by India in Test history
On day 4, India started with their overnight score of 231 for 3 on the board. Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) added 177 runs for the fourth wicket to steer India ahead. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback and removed the last seven wickets of India while giving away just 54 runs to end the Indian innings on 462, with a 106-run lead.
New Zealand came out to bat for the 107-run chase, but the rain ended the day’s play after only four balls of the fourth innings, with New Zealand’s scorecard reading 0 for 0. Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway were still at the crease at the time of stumps.
New Zealand scorecard after day 4:
|New Zealand 2nd Inning
|0-0 (0.4 ov) CRR:0.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|Devon Conway
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|0 (0 wkts, 0.4 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Will Young,Rachin Ravindra,Daryl Mitchell,Tom Blundell,Glenn Phillips,Matt Henry,Tim Southee,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke
|Bowler
|O
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live telecast in India: Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ 1st Test match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Test match with Hindi commentary in India.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live streaming in India: JioCinema will stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 live score and match updates here.
9:57 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Weather forecast for afternoon
While its bright and sunny at the moment at Bengaluru, the weather forecast suggests heavy rain from 11:30 AM IST, meaning fans can expect a stop-start day five here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
9:52 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good news
Positive update from Bengaluru as the game is set to resume from 10:15 AM IST.
9:50 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
As per the latest visuals the pitch has a fair amount of cracks, which will make the chase troublesome for New Zealand. India on the other hand will look to exploit those cracks.
9:45 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Inspection underway
The umpires are out on the ground and the inspection is now underway.
9:41 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Groundstaff in action
With ground inspection at 9:45 AM IST, the groundstaff are sweeping the areas around the pitch to get it match ready.
9:35 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Warm-up underway
Players are in the field for warm-ups as the covers and sun are both out at Bengaluru
9:28 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sun is out
Good news for fans as the sun is out in Bengaluru at the moment and the match can resume in some time.
9:23 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers being removed
The covers are being removed now at M Chinnaswamy. The next inspection is scheduled for 9:45 AM IST
9:18 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Umpires out on field
The rain has stopped in Bengaluru and umpires are out for the field inspection. It rained heaviely overnight too, so the ground might have recieved some beating and start can be delayed further as the clouds are still hovering over Chinnaswamy.
9:12 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Start delayed
The drizzle in Bengaluru is very light now, but the whole sky is covered with dark clouds, and with just five minutes left to start the game on time, the delay is confirmed.
9:04 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Drizzle in Bengaluru
Bad news for fans as the ground is completetly under covers with rain pouring down from sky. Match is unlikely to start on time at this moment.
8:54 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hosts with a chance to re-create history
While New Zealand will aim for thier first Test win in India after 36 years, the hosts India will also have the chance to equal their record lowest score defended in Test cricket. India defended 107 runs target against Australia in 2004, which is till date the lowest total dfended by them in Test cricket.
8:42 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: New Zealand to aim for historic chase
The Kiwis will look to secure their first Test win in India after 36 years when they take field for the final day of first Test against India in Bengaluru. The last time hosts emerged victorious on Indian soil was in 1989.
8:32 AM
1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India vs New Zealand first Test day 5 action from Bengaluru. With only 107 runs required, New Zealand are chasing thier first Test win in India after 1989, but will they succeed or will India have some tricks still left up thier sleeves? Stay tuned to find out.
