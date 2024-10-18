Historic Day 3: IND vs NZ 1st Test sees second-highest runs in India

On the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, there were a lot of ups and downs, with some new records being set. One of those records was the second-highest number of runs scored in a day’s play in Test cricket in India. India and New Zealand scored 453 runs on Friday at Chinnaswamy, second only to the 470 runs scored on day two of the 2009 Test between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The previous second-best was 437 runs scored in Kanpur on day four of the last Test India played against Bangladesh before the New Zealand series.

