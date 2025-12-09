India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in T20I cricket over the years

The final stretch of South Africa’s all-format tour of India is set to begin today, with the opening T20I of the five-match series scheduled in Cuttack. This series carries significant importance for both sides as they look to fine-tune their line-ups and strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup, which kicks off on 7 February. With limited time left before the global event, every match will serve as valuable preparation for assessing combinations, identifying finishers, and testing death-overs plans.

Beyond the World Cup build-up, the series also holds major individual stakes. Several players from both camps will be eager to showcase their form with the 2026 Indian Premier League mega auction set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 16 December, right in the middle of the T20I leg. Strong performances here could significantly enhance a player’s chances of securing big IPL deals or earning upgrades, making the series doubly important.

With high-pressure selection battles, World Cup auditions, and IPL opportunities on the line, the India–South Africa T20I series promises to be far more than just another bilateral contest. India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 31 India won: 18 South Africa won: 12 ALSO READ: Sanju got enough chances: Suryakumar Yadav on Gill vs Samson debate No result: 1 India vs South Africa: Last 5 bilateral T20I series results India in South Africa T20I Series 2024/25: India Clinch Commanding 3–1 Win India delivered a dominant performance in the 2024/25 T20I series in South Africa, securing a 3–1 victory in the four-match contest. The visitors outplayed the Proteas with disciplined bowling and aggressive batting, showcasing depth across the lineup. Despite South Africa's attempts to fight back, India maintained control throughout the series, sealing crucial wins in key moments. The triumph added another strong overseas T20I result to India’s growing reputation in the format.

India in South Africa T20I Series 2023/24: Rain-Marred Battle Ends 1–1 The 2023/24 T20I series between India and South Africa ended in a 1–1 draw after weather interruptions heavily influenced the proceedings. Both sides managed one win each, with the final outcome reflecting the evenly matched performances. India’s top order produced flashes of brilliance, while South Africa relied on their pace attack to stay competitive. Despite the shortened opportunities, the series provided valuable preparation for both teams ahead of major upcoming tournaments. South Africa in India T20I Series 2022/23: India Take the Series 2–1 India claimed a 2–1 series win when South Africa toured in 2022/23. The hosts started strong with convincing victories in the opening matches, driven by explosive batting and effective spin bowling. South Africa bounced back in the final game to avoid a clean sweep, showcasing their fighting spirit. Overall, India’s stronger execution in the middle overs and better finishing proved decisive in securing another home-series triumph in the shortest format.