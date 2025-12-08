SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming

|SMAT 2025-26 Super League Schedule (Pune)
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|01/12/12
|A2 vs B2
|D Y Patil Academy, Ambi
|09:00:00
|C2 vs D2
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje
|11:00:00
|C1 vs D1
|D Y Patil Academy, Ambi
|13:30:00
|A1 vs D1
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje
|16:30:00
|01/12/14
|A1 vs C2
|D Y Patil Academy, Ambi
|09:00:00
|A2 vs C1
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje
|11:00:00
|B1 vs D2
|D Y Patil Academy, Ambi
|13:30:00
|B2 vs D1
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje
|16:30:00
|01/12/16
|B2 vs C1
|D Y Patil Academy, Ambi
|09:00:00
|A1 vs D2
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje
|11:00:00
|A2 vs D1
|D Y Patil Academy, Ambi
|13:30:00
|B1 vs C2
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje
|16:30:00
|01/12/18
|Final – Winner Group A vs Winner Group B
|TBA
|TBA
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 super league live telecast and live streaming details
When will the SMAT 2025-26 Super League stage begin?
The SMAT 2025-26 Super League stage will begin on Thursday, December 12, 2025.
What time will the SMAT 2025-26 Super League stage matches start?
Matches will start at 9:00 AM IST, with subsequent games scheduled throughout the day at 11:00 AM, 1:30 PM, and 4:30 PM IST, depending on the fixture.
Which TV channel will telecast SMAT 2025-26 matches?
Matches will be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India.
Will all matches be available for live streaming?
While select matches will be streamed live on JioHotstar, not all games may be available online, so viewers are advised to check the app for live coverage schedules.
