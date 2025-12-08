SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming

The league phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 is set to conclude on Monday, with four venues hosting crucial final-round fixtures that will determine the remaining slots for the Super League stage. With multiple teams still battling for qualification, the final day promises high-stakes competition as sides push to secure their place in the top eight.

SMAT 2025-26 Super League Schedule (Pune) Date Match Venue Time (IST) 01/12/12 A2 vs B2 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 09:00:00 C2 vs D2 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 11:00:00 C1 vs D1 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 13:30:00 A1 vs D1 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 16:30:00 01/12/14 A1 vs C2 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 09:00:00 A2 vs C1 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 11:00:00 B1 vs D2 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 13:30:00 B2 vs D1 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 16:30:00 01/12/16 B2 vs C1 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 09:00:00 A1 vs D2 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 11:00:00 A2 vs D1 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 13:30:00 B1 vs C2 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 16:30:00 01/12/18 Final – Winner Group A vs Winner Group B TBA TBA The Super League round, scheduled to begin on December 12, will feature the top two teams from each Elite Group. These eight teams will be divided into two groups and will compete in a round-robin format. The winners of each Super League group will then move on to contest the final. Originally planned to be held in Indore, the Super League and final have now been shifted to various venues across Pune.

Current Qualification Picture

Elite Group A:

Qualified: Mumbai (20 points), Andhra (20 points)

Elite Group B:

Qualified: Hyderabad (20 points)

In contention for 2nd spot: Maharashtra (16 points) vs Goa (16 points) – both teams face each other in the final league game

Elite Group C:

In contention for top two spots: Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Bengal (all on 16 points)

Final round matches: Bengal vs Haryana, Gujarat vs Punjab, winners of both matches will qualify

Elite Group D:

Qualified: Jharkhand (24 points), Rajasthan (24 points)

SMAT 2025 Super League Groups

Group A: A1, B1, C2, D2

Group B: A2, B2, C1, D1

As the league stage reaches its dramatic conclusion, teams will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for an intense and high-quality Super League phase in Pune.