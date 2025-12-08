Steve Smith dismisses talk of rift with Nathan Lyon after 2nd Test omission

Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith tried to douse the controversy over the exclusion of Nathan Lyon for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, saying that the decision was taken to strengthen the batting order and there wasn't anything personal against the spin bowling stalwart.

Lyon had described his mood as "absolutely filthy" after he was dropped by Australia for the first time in 13 years in a home Test. Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, had described the exclusion as a "one-Test decision" and guaranteed the 38-year-old spinner a place in the XI for the third Test in Adelaide.

"It could have gone a few different ways, and it's certainly nothing against Nathan. He's a freak," Smith was quoted as saying post-match by Fox Sports.

Australia defeated the Ben Stokes-led England by eight wickets in the Brisbane Test on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead int he five-match series. "He's (Lyon) been our spinner for such a long time, but the extra batting and the way the tail hung in for 50 overs gave us the balance we were after," added Smith. Australian tail-enders, pacers Michael Neser (16) and Brendan Doggett (13), made decent contributions while pacer Mitchell Starc contributed 77 as the home side scored a mammoth 511 at the back-end of the first innings. ALSO READ: 'I was tired and bowled illegally,' admits Shakib on County suspension Neser took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to play a pivotal role in Australia's big win.

"(Neser) offers something different. We can bring the keeper up, he hits the stumps, he keeps things tight, and forces batters to take risks when the ball isn't as quick or is skidding. But it's nothing against Nathan. He's unbelievable and he's done it for so long." Lyon stands seventh in the all-time list of wicket-takers with 562 Test scalps and is the second-most successful Australian spin bowler after the legendary Shane Warne in the five-day game. Australia's top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne has indicated the selectors might be tempted to recall Lyon to ensure balance in the side for the Adelaide Test from December 17 after being dropped for the Pink-ball game in Brisbane.

"I'm not a selector, but what I will say is the same way they (selectors) looked at this game, they looked at the game objectively and said what was the best way for us to win this game (in Brisbane) with all the information we have on pink-ball cricket," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ICC. "What plays, what favours it's been (in past Tests). Is it pace or whatever that is or what type of bowler? And then they make the decision," he added. Smith was all praise for Michael Neser, who took his maiden five-for in the second innings.