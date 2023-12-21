Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl
LiveNew Update

LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl

India vs South Live Score, 3rd ODI international: Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Boland Park in Paarl under hot sky

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third match of the three-match ODI series between India and South at the Boland Park in Paarl. 
India handed the debut cap to Rajat Patidar in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out with injury. Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav. However, the South African team made no changes in their playing 11. 
India vs South Africa Playing 11 India playing 11 probable 
Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa Playing 11
Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The toss between India skipper KL Rahul and Protreas’s Aiden Markram was won by the latter who decided to bowl first.   
India vs South Africa live telecast details
Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India.
IND vs SA live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 3rd ODI in India.
Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...

Key Events

4:10 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Here’s South Africa’s playing 11 for the match

4:09 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Here’s India’s playing 11 for the match

4:07 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Debut for Rajat Patidar

4:02 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl first

4:00 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Squads of both sides

3:59 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Probable playing 11 of both sides

3:58 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Official Pitch Report

3:54 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Head to head between two teams

3:51 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Preview of the match

3:31 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Welcome to the live coverage

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Here’s South Africa’s playing 11 for the match

 
South Africa playing 11
 
Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Here’s India’s playing 11 for the match

 
India playing 11
 
Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Debut for Rajat Patidar

 
South Africa made no change in the playing 11 while India brought in two changes. Rajat Patidar was handed his India debut cap and Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested. Patidar replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad who had injured his fingers. 
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl first

 
The toss between India skipper KL Rahul and Protreas’s Aiden Markram was won by the latter who decided to bowl first. 
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Squads of both sides

 
India ODI squad vs South Africa
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
 
South Africa squad vs India ODIs
 
Aiden Markram (c), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Probable playing 11 of both sides

 
India Playing 11 probable 
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar/ Akash Deep
 
South Africa Playing 11 probable
 
Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen/ Kyle Verreynne, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder/ Mihlali Mpongwana, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams/Ottniel Baartman, Beuran Hendricks
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Official Pitch Report

 
In the official pitch report, Vernon Philander said that the conditions are extreme and the surface is dry. In the day it will be drier and hard to bat on. But when the lights come on, the ball will skid onto the bat. 272 is the average innings score and Philander feels if the team batting first could get there, they might fancy their chances.
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Head to head between two teams

 
The Proteas and Men in Blue would have played 93 ODI International matches against each other. India have won only 39 while South Africa have won 51 matches.
 
Total matches played: 93
India won: 39
South Africa won: 51
No result: 3
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Preview of the match

 
India have the chance to take an edge against the Proteas ahead of the two-match Test series. They can do so by winning the ODI series. After winning the first match emphatically, India faltered on the IPL auction day and they lost the second ODI in an equally opposite manner. With the series tied, they would now be looking to win it. 
 

Rinku Singh's maiden international fifty went in vain as Proteas won the second India vs South Africa T20 international at Gqeberha. Catch the highlights here. Photo: X

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl as both the teams try and secure the series. Stay tuned to the Business Standard for all the updates. 
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KL RahulIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamAiden MarkramStar SportsHotstar

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price