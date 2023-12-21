LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl
India vs South Live Score, 3rd ODI international: Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Boland Park in Paarl under hot sky
BS Web Team New Delhi
After South Africa equalled the series with a win at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, the three-match series has now come to the decider with everything to play for. India and South Africa will compete at the Boland Park in Paarl.
India and South Africa could make various changes in their playing 11 given that this is the last ODI before they head into the Test series.
India vs South Africa Playing 11
India playing 11 probable
India playing 11 probable
Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa Playing 11
Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The toss between India skipper KL Rahul and Protreas’s Aiden Markram was won by the latter who decided to bowl first.
India vs South Africa live telecast details
Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India.
IND vs SA live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 3rd ODI in India.
Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...
4:07 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Debut for Rajat Patidar
South Africa made no change in the playing 11 while India brought in two changes. Rajat Patidar was handed his India debut cap and Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested. Patidar replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad who had injured his fingers.
4:02 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl first
The toss between India skipper KL Rahul and Protreas’s Aiden Markram was won by the latter who decided to bowl first.
4:00 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Squads of both sides
India ODI squad vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
South Africa squad vs India ODIs
Aiden Markram (c), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
3:59 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Probable playing 11 of both sides
India Playing 11 probable
Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar/ Akash Deep
South Africa Playing 11 probable
Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen/ Kyle Verreynne, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder/ Mihlali Mpongwana, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams/Ottniel Baartman, Beuran Hendricks
3:58 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Official Pitch Report
In the official pitch report, Vernon Philander said that the conditions are extreme and the surface is dry. In the day it will be drier and hard to bat on. But when the lights come on, the ball will skid onto the bat. 272 is the average innings score and Philander feels if the team batting first could get there, they might fancy their chances.
3:54 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Head to head between two teams
The Proteas and Men in Blue would have played 93 ODI International matches against each other. India have won only 39 while South Africa have won 51 matches.
Total matches played: 93
India won: 39
South Africa won: 51
No result: 3
3:51 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Preview of the match
India have the chance to take an edge against the Proteas ahead of the two-match Test series. They can do so by winning the ODI series. After winning the first match emphatically, India faltered on the IPL auction day and they lost the second ODI in an equally opposite manner. With the series tied, they would now be looking to win it.
Rinku Singh's maiden international fifty went in vain as Proteas won the second India vs South Africa T20 international at Gqeberha. Catch the highlights here. Photo: X
3:31 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd ODI: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl as both the teams try and secure the series. Stay tuned to the Business Standard for all the updates.
Topics : KL Rahul India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Aiden Markram Star Sports Hotstar
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:32 PM IST