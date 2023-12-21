LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Markram wins toss, Proteas bowl

After South Africa equalled the series with a win at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, the three-match series has now come to the decider with everything to play for. India and South Africa will compete at the Boland Park in Paarl.

India and South Africa could make various changes in their playing 11 given that this is the last ODI before they head into the Test series.

India vs South Africa Playing 11



India playing 11 probable

Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa Playing 11

Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The toss between India skipper KL Rahul and Protreas’s Aiden Markram was won by the latter who decided to bowl first.



India vs South Africa live telecast details

Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India.

IND vs SA live-streaming

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 3rd ODI in India.

Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...