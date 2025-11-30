India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: All eyes on India Playing 11; Toss at 1 PM

India face South Africa on Sunday in the opening ODI at Ranchi, carrying several selection questions into a series that could influence long-term planning ahead of the 2027 World Cup. For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both now exclusive to the 50-over format, this brief run of six ODIs over the next two months becomes crucial. Every outing is an opportunity to reaffirm their roles as India begin shaping the next phase of their white-ball core.

Ranchi adds an extra layer of meaning for Rohit. It was here in 2013 that he was backed as a permanent opener, a decision that changed his career. Now, ten years on, he returns looking to spark another chapter of reinvention. India arrive without several frontline players, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, handing KL Rahul and head coach Gautam Gambhir a mix of selection headaches and promising openings for fringe talents.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Ranchi pitch report, key stadium stats South Africa enter the contest confident after their recent Test-series win. They will lean on the pace of Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, alongside Keshav Maharaj’s steady spin presence. With momentum on their side, the Proteas remain a potent and unpredictable force in white-ball cricket.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 1st ODI between India and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 1st ODI match in India.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.