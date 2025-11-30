India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Rohit-Kohli put up 50 stand; IND on fire
For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both now exclusive to the 50-over format, this brief run of six ODIs over the next two months becomes crucial.
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India face South Africa on Sunday in the opening ODI at Ranchi, carrying several selection questions into a series that could influence long-term planning ahead of the 2027 World Cup. SA skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts. For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both now exclusive to the 50-over format, this brief run of six ODIs over the next two months becomes crucial. Every outing is an opportunity to reaffirm their roles as India begin shaping the next phase of their white-ball core.
Ranchi adds an extra layer of meaning for Rohit. It was here in 2013 that he was backed as a permanent opener, a decision that changed his career. Now, ten years on, he returns looking to spark another chapter of reinvention. India arrive without several frontline players, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, handing KL Rahul and head coach Gautam Gambhir a mix of selection headaches and promising openings for fringe talents.
South Africa enter the contest confident after their recent Test-series win. They will lean on the pace of Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, alongside Keshav Maharaj’s steady spin presence. With momentum on their side, the Proteas remain a potent and unpredictable force in white-ball cricket.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa 1st ODI live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 1st ODI match in India.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
2:17 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Kohli on fire
Over summary: 1 1 6 Wd 0 1 0; India 80/1 after 10 overs; Virat Kohli 30 (26), Rohit Sharma 20 (18)
Baartman comes in the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Dot ball.
Ball 5- Kohli takes a single to long off
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Kohli. No run
Ball 4- WIDE
Ball 3- Kohli goes aireal again and collects six runs to long off. His second six of the day.
Ball 2- Kohli plays the ball to point for no run.
Ball 1- Kohli with starigh bat defence for no run.
2:12 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 10 runs from the over!
Over summary: 1 1 0 0 4 4; India 72/1 after 9 overs; Virat Kohli 23 (21), Rohit Sharma 20 (17)
Corbin Bosch comes in the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Rohit pulls the ball this time to backward squre leg for another boundary.
Ball 5- Rohit pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for four runs
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Rohit. No run
Ball 3- Rohit defends the ball to mid off for no run
Ball 2- Kohli cuts the ball to third man for a single.
Ball 1- Rohit plays the ball to third man for a single.
2:07 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 6 runs from the over!
Over summary: 0 0 0 0 6 4; India 62/1 after 8 overs; Virat Kohli 22 (20), Rohit Sharma 11 (12)
Burger continues the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Kohli cuts the ball to deep backward point for a boundary to end the over.
Ball 5- Kohli breaks the shackles and goes big to long off for a six
Ball 4- Fourth straight dot from Burger. Kohli looks under pressure.
Ball 3- Dot ball
Ball 2- Kohli plays the ball to short mid on for no run.
Ball 1- Dot ball
2:03 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 50 up for India
Over summary: 0 4 0 5Wd 0 0 4; India 52/1 after 7 overs; Virat Kohli 12 (14), Rohit Sharma 11 (12)
Jansen continues the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Four runs from rohit to end the over. 50 up for India
Ball 5- Dot ball
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Rohit. No run
Ball 4- Jansen goes extra short and it is 5 wides
Ball 3- Frontfoot defence from Rohit for no run.
Ball 2- On the rise shot from Rohit to square of the wicket four runs.
Ball 1- Rohit dabs the ball to man at point for no run.
1:58 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 6 runs from the over!
Over summary: 0 4 0 2 0 0; India 39/1 after 6 overs; Virat Kohli 12 (14), Rohit Sharma 3 (6)
Nandre Burger continues the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Another dot to end the over. 6 from it
Ball 5- Dot ball
Ball 4- Kohli pulls the ball to fine leg for two runs.
Ball 3- Same shot from Kohli but this time he finds man at mid-off. No run
Ball 2- Beautiful staright drive from Kohli and he takes four runs to long off.
Ball 1- Soft hand defence from Kohli. No run
1:54 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 2 runs from the over!
Over summary: 1 0 0 0 1 0; India 32/1 after 5 overs; Virat Kohli 6 (8), Rohit Sharma 3 (6)
Marco Jansen continues the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
Ball 5- Kohli drives the ball to long off for a single
Ball 4- Jansen sticks with fifth stump line and Kohli leaves again. No run
Ball 3- Kohli punches the ball to mid-off for no run
Ball 2- Kohli moves across the line but leaves the ball for keeper in the last moment. No run
Ball 1- Rohit plays the ball to third man for a single.
1:50 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Burger strikes for South Africa
Over summary: W 4 0 0 1 1; India 31/1 after 4 overs; Virat Kohli 5 (4), Rohit Sharma 2 (4)
Nandre Burger continues the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Rohit pulls the ball to backward squre leg and Tony drops an easy catch. Rohit survives. One run
Ball 5- Kohli takes a single to short fine leg
Ball 4- LBW appeal against Kohli but the ball clearly pitched outside leg. No run
Ball 3- Kohli plays the ball back to the bowler for no run
Ball 2- Kohli gets off the mark straight away as the ball took outisde edge of his bat and runs away to third man boundary.
Ball 1- WICKET. Burger goes fast on fourth stump and Jaiswal edges the ball to the keeper. India lose the first.
1:45 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Jaiswal on attack for India
Over summary: 1 0 2 6 0 1; India 25/0 after 3 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 (15), Rohit Sharma 1 (3)
Marco Jansen continues the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Jaiswal keeps the strike with a single
Ball 5- Another full length ball from Jansen and Jaiswal misses again. No run
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Jaiswal. No run
Ball 3- Jaiswal goes big. Short ball from Jansen and Jaiswal pulls it away to backward square leg for a six.
Ball 2- Jaiswal playes the ball to deep mid wicket for two runs
Ball 1- Rohit opens the face of his bat and guides the ball to backward point for a single to get off the mark.
1:40 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Good over from Burger
Over summary: 1LB 0 1LB 4 0 0; India 15/0 after 2 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 9 (10), Rohit Sharma 0 (2)
Nandre Burger comes in the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Another dot from Burger to end the over.
Ball 5- Jaiswal with simple defence for no run.
Ball 4- Jaiswal now cuts the ball to third man in the final moments to get his second boundary of the match.
Ball 3- Rohit is hit on his thights and its another 1 leg byes.
Ball 2- Burger bowls on fifth stump line and Rohit just dabs it to point for no run.
Ball 1- Jaiswal plays the ball with soft hands in front of him and takes a quick single its leg byes though.
1:36 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 9 runs from the over!
Over summary: 4 4B 0 0 0 1; India 9/0 after 1 over; Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 (6), Rohit Sharma 0 (0)
Marco Jansen opens the attack for South Africa.
Ball 6- Jaiswal flicks the ball leg side for a single to end the over.
Ball 5- Janses goes full this time and Jaiswal punches straight to man at mid-on. No run
Ball 4- Jansen goes outside off and Jaiswal leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 3- Jaiswal flicks the ball to short mid on for no run.
Ball 2- Another short ball from Jansen and this time it misses everyone. 4 byes for India.
Ball 1- Short ball from Jansen to start and Jaiswal cuts it to deep backward point for four runs.
1:29 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Match underway
The national anthems are done for both teams as the first ODI match between India and South Africa is now underway.
1:24 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball on the day as the anticipation builds up among the crowd in Ranchi.
1:11 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st ODI: Playing 11 for both sides!
1:01 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st ODI: Aiden Markram wins the toss!
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
12:46 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st ODI: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss in Ranchi as the anticipation builds up for the much awaited clash tonight.
First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:11 PM IST