India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th T20I: Bosch removes Surya on 5; India 3 down

India vs South Africa fifth T20I LIVE UPDATES: India will look to extend their unbeaten streak in bilateral T20I series to 19 with a win in Ahmedabad today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs South Africa 5th T20I live scorecard
India vs South Africa 5th T20I live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
8:14 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Surya departs

Over Summary: W 6 1 4 1 4; India 131/3 after 13 overs; Tilak Verma 39 (25), Hardik Pandya 11 (3)
 
Corbin Bosch comes back into the attack for South Africa. He gives away 16 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (5).

8:08 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 1 1 2 1 1; India 115/2 after 12 overs; Tilak Verma 34 (23), Suryakumar Yadav 5 (6)
 
George Linde continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 4 runs from the over.

8:05 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 0 1 Wd 0 1 1; India 109/2 after 11 overs; Tilak Verma 30 (19), Suryakumar Yadav 3 (4)
 
Ottneil Baartman comes back into the attack for South Africa. He gives away 8 runs from the over

7:58 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Sanju departs

Over Summary: W 1 0 1 1 1; India 101/2 after 10 overs; Tilak Verma 24 (15), Suryakumar Yadav 2 (2)
 
George Linde continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 4 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Sanju Samson (37).

7:53 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 4 1 1 1 1; India 97/1 after 9 overs; Sanju Samson 37 (21), Tilak Verma 22 (12)
 
Donovan Ferreira continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 12 runs from the over.

7:43 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 0 1 1 0 6; India 85/1 after 8 overs; Sanju Samson 35 (19), Tilak Verma 12 (8)
 
George Linde comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 9 runs from the over.

7:39 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1LB 4 0 Wd 1 1 1; India 76/1 after 7 overs; Sanju Samson 28 (15), Tilak Verma 10 (6)
 
Donovan Ferreira comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 9 runs from the over.

7:35 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Powerplay concludes

Over Summary: 0 0 Wd 6 W 4 0; India 67/1 after 6 overs; Sanju Samson 27 (13), Tilak Verma 4 (2)
 
Corbin Bosch comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 11 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Abhishek Sharma (34)

Abhishek is given caught behind on the fourth ball of the over, and he takes the review. The ball is close to the bat, and snicko shows a spike. Sharma has to depart.

7:26 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 15 runs from the over

Over Summary: 1LB 4 1 4 4 1; India 56/0 after 5 overs; Abhishek Sharma 28 (17), Sanju Samson 27 (13)
 
Marco Jansen comes back in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 15 runs from the over. 

7:21 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Samson with strong comeback

Over Summary: 4 0 4 2 0 4; India 41/0 after 4 overs; Abhishek Sharma 19 (13), Sanju Samson 22 (11)
 
Ottneil Baartman comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 14 runs from the over. 

7:16 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 2 runs from the over

Over Summary: 1 1 0 0 0 0; India 27/0 after 3 overs; Abhishek Sharma 19 (13), Sanju Samson 8 (5)
 
Lungi Ngidi continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 2 runs from the over.

7:10 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 19 runs from the over

Over Summary: 4 4 4 0 1 6; India 25/0 after 2 overs; Abhishek Sharma 18 (8), Sanju Samson 7 (4)
 
Marco Jansen comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 19 runs from the over. Abhishek Sharma struck three consecutive fours on the first three balls of the over, and Samson finished the over with a six.

7:05 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 6 runs from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 1 4 0 1; India 6/0 after 1 over; Abhishek Sharma 5 (3), Sanju Samson 1 (3)
 
Lungi Ngidi to open the attack for South Africa. He gives away 6 runs from the over.
 

7:01 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Match underway

The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa is now underway.

6:50 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Match timings

The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa will be played from 7 PM IST, i.e., 10 mins from now.
First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

