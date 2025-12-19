India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th T20I: Bosch removes Surya on 5; India 3 down

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
India vs South Africa fifth T20I LIVE UPDATES: India will look to extend their unbeaten streak in bilateral T20I series to 19 with a win in Ahmedabad today
8:14 PM
8:08 PM
8:05 PM
7:58 PM
7:53 PM
7:43 PM
7:39 PM
7:35 PM
7:26 PM
7:21 PM
7:16 PM
7:10 PM
7:05 PM
7:01 PM
6:50 PM
6:39 PM
6:36 PM
6:31 PM
6:30 PM
6:20 PM
6:10 PM
6:00 PM
Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs South AfricaT20 cricket
First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:00 PM IST