India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th T20I: Linde removes Samson on 37; India 2 down

India take the field for the fifth and final T20 International against South Africa today, aiming to finish a challenging home assignment with confidence. South African skipper Aiden Markram wins the toss of the match and invited India to bat first. With the series already sealed at 2-1 following the rain-abandoned fourth match in Lucknow, the contest offers India a valuable opportunity to fine-tune combinations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
While results have largely gone India’s way in the white-ball formats, concerns remain around form at the top. Captain Suryakumar Yadav continues to search for consistency after a prolonged lean run, making today’s match crucial from a confidence perspective. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the game due to a toe injury, which opens the door for Sanju Samson to slot into the top order — a position where he has historically been most effective in T20Is.
India’s bowling has been one of the positives throughout the series. Arshdeep Singh has impressed with both the new ball and at the death, while Varun Chakravarthy has been the standout spinner. Jasprit Bumrah’s return further strengthens the attack on a surface expected to favour batters.
South Africa, meanwhile, will be eager to end the tour on a high and salvage a series draw. Inconsistency with the bat has hurt them, and the visitors will hope for improved returns from their top order, including Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen, to challenge a settled Indian unit in Ahmedabad.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
7:58 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Sanju departs
Over Summary: W 1 0 1 1 1; India 101/2 after 10 overs; Tilak Verma 24 (15), Suryakumar Yadav 2 (2)
George Linde continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 4 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Sanju Samson (37).
7:53 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 12 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 4 4 1 1 1 1; India 97/1 after 9 overs; Sanju Samson 37 (21), Tilak Verma 22 (12)
Donovan Ferreira continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 12 runs from the over.
7:43 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 9 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 1 0 1 1 0 6; India 85/1 after 8 overs; Sanju Samson 35 (19), Tilak Verma 12 (8)
George Linde comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 9 runs from the over.
7:39 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 9 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 1LB 4 0 Wd 1 1 1; India 76/1 after 7 overs; Sanju Samson 28 (15), Tilak Verma 10 (6)
Donovan Ferreira comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 9 runs from the over.
7:35 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Powerplay concludes
Over Summary: 0 0 Wd 6 W 4 0; India 67/1 after 6 overs; Sanju Samson 27 (13), Tilak Verma 4 (2)
Corbin Bosch comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 11 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Abhishek Sharma (34)
Abhishek is given caught behind on the fourth ball of the over, and he takes the review. The ball is close to the bat, and snicko shows a spike. Sharma has to depart.
7:26 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 15 runs from the over
Over Summary: 1LB 4 1 4 4 1; India 56/0 after 5 overs; Abhishek Sharma 28 (17), Sanju Samson 27 (13)
Marco Jansen comes back in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 15 runs from the over.
7:21 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Samson with strong comeback
Over Summary: 4 0 4 2 0 4; India 41/0 after 4 overs; Abhishek Sharma 19 (13), Sanju Samson 22 (11)
Ottneil Baartman comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 14 runs from the over.
7:16 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 2 runs from the over
Over Summary: 1 1 0 0 0 0; India 27/0 after 3 overs; Abhishek Sharma 19 (13), Sanju Samson 8 (5)
Lungi Ngidi continues the attack for South Africa. He gives away 2 runs from the over.
7:10 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 19 runs from the over
Over Summary: 4 4 4 0 1 6; India 25/0 after 2 overs; Abhishek Sharma 18 (8), Sanju Samson 7 (4)
Marco Jansen comes in the attack for South Africa. He gives away 19 runs from the over. Abhishek Sharma struck three consecutive fours on the first three balls of the over, and Samson finished the over with a six.
7:05 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: 6 runs from the over
Over Summary: 0 0 1 4 0 1; India 6/0 after 1 over; Abhishek Sharma 5 (3), Sanju Samson 1 (3)
Lungi Ngidi to open the attack for South Africa. He gives away 6 runs from the over.
7:01 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Match underway
The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa is now underway.
6:50 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: Match timings
The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa will be played from 7 PM IST, i.e., 10 mins from now.
6:39 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: South Africa's playing 11 for the match
6:36 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: India's playing 11 for the match
6:31 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES 5th T20I: South Africa win the toss
South Africa wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
