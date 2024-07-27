India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast





Check Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20 full scorecard here The new era of Indian cricket is on the rise after a successful 2024 T20I World Cup campaign in the West Indies and the USA under the leadership of coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma. However, Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended in the Cup, and skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20Is along with Virat Kohli following the World Cup finals, leaving huge shoes to fill behind them. Notably, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has now appointed Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of India and Suryakumar Yadav as the new captain of the men in blue for the shortest format in international cricket. The new leadership will debut on Saturday, July 27, with the first of the three-match T20I series in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Now, with Rohit and Virat gone, India will have to find the perfect replacements for the team and coach Gambhir can use the series against the Lankan Lions as the perfect opportunity to shape his ideal playing 11. Rohit and Virat opened the innings for India during the 2024 T20Is World Cup, meaning the opening slot is now up for grabs. While there are several contenders, according to fans and experts, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are current favourites for the open slots.

The bowling department will also be in focus as India’s best spinner and pacer from the World Cup, i.e., Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, have both been given rest by BCCI for this series, and Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from T20Is. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi can be the team’s first-choice spinners, while Md. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed might be their three fast-bowling options. However, coach Gambhir can also try three spinners and two pacers as they have Hardik Pandya in the team as a fast-bowling allrounder.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Playing 11 India Playing 11probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sunder, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Md. Siraj.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probables: Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

Total matches played: 29

India won: 19

Sri Lanka won: 9

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0



India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast

When will IND vs SL 1st T20 International take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 International will take place on July 27 (Saturday).

India and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 29 T20Is so far, with the Men in Blue having a comprehensive lead over the Lankan Lions.

At what time will the IND vs SL live toss take place on Saturday (July 27)?

The live toss between India vs Sri Lanka for the 1st T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs SL 1st T20I live match start on July 27?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on July 27 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 1st T20I, and it will broadcast the IND vs SL match. The live commentary in English will be available on Sony Ten 5, while Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs SL 1st T20I match in India?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the IND vs SL 1st T20I match in India.