India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live streaming, squad, and pitch report

India and the West Indies are ready to counter each other in the third T20I today, August 8, at 8 pm IST. The match will be held in Providence Stadium in Guyana.

West Indies is currently leading the five-match series 2-0, and India is finding ways to stay alive in the series.

The first two T20Is were very close encounters between West Indies and India, and the West Indies were able to hold their nerve and win both matches.

In the second T20I, the Men in Blue failed to defend the target of 153, and the hosts chased the target with 7 balls remaining. Nicolas Pooran again played the key role in the chase as he scored 67 runs in 40.

While batting first, Indian batsmen failed to give a strong start and lost the first wicket at a score of just 16 runs and then Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in the very next over held team India in the backfoot.

However, Tilak Varma's half century helped team India put a reputable score on board, and hence India scored 152 runs by the end of 20 overs. West Indies chased the target in 18.5 overs.

IND vs WI T20I: Pitch Report The 2nd T20I was also held at Providence Stadium, Guyana, where it was clearly seen that the pitch was assisting spinners like Chahal and Hosein. In the beginning, seekers could also take advantage of light grass on the surface. The average score on the surface is 150 to 160.

Weather forecast at Guyana The weather in Guyana on Tuesday is expected to be cloudy and thunderstorms with a couple of showers are likely to arise in the afternoon. The maximum temperature would remain at 33 degrees Celsius.

The rain could also spoil the match as thunderstorms from 10 am to 4 pm are also expected on the match day.

When will India vs West Indies third T20I begin?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will begin at 10.30 local time or 8 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of India and West Indies?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast live on DD Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of India and West Indies?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and Fancode apps.

India vs West Indies: Squads

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith