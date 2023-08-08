Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live streaming, squad, and pitch report

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live streaming, squad, and pitch report

India faces off against West Indies in the third T20I today at 8 pm IST. West Indies is currently leading the five-match series 2-0, and India is finding ways to stay alive in the series

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
India and the West Indies are ready to counter each other in the third T20I today

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India and the West Indies are ready to counter each other in the third T20I today, August 8, at 8 pm IST. The match will be held in Providence Stadium in Guyana.

West Indies is currently leading the five-match series 2-0, and India is finding ways to stay alive in the series. 

The first two T20Is were very close encounters between West Indies and India, and the West Indies were able to hold their nerve and win both matches.

In the second T20I, the Men in Blue failed to defend the target of 153, and the hosts chased the target with 7 balls remaining. Nicolas Pooran again played the key role in the chase as he scored 67 runs in 40.

While batting first, Indian batsmen failed to give a strong start and lost the first wicket at a score of just 16 runs and then Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in the very next over held team India in the backfoot.

However, Tilak Varma's half century helped team India put a reputable score on board, and hence India scored 152 runs by the end of 20 overs. West Indies chased the target in 18.5 overs.

IND vs WI T20I: Pitch Report
The 2nd T20I was also held at Providence Stadium, Guyana, where it was clearly seen that the pitch was assisting spinners like Chahal and Hosein. In the beginning, seekers could also take advantage of light grass on the surface. The average score on the surface is 150 to 160.

Weather forecast at Guyana
The weather in Guyana on Tuesday is expected to be cloudy and thunderstorms with a couple of showers are likely to arise in the afternoon. The maximum temperature would remain at 33 degrees Celsius. 

The rain could also spoil the match as thunderstorms from 10 am to 4 pm are also expected on the match day.

When will India vs West Indies third T20I begin?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will begin at 10.30 local time or 8 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of India and West Indies?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast live on DD Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of India and West Indies?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and Fancode apps.

India vs West Indies: Squads

India 
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith

Also Read

WI vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Jasprit Bumrah news: Layoff will help Indian pacer - Glenn McGrath

ODI World Cup 2023: McGrath picks AUS, ENG, IND and PAK as semifinalists

IND vs WI: Don't judge India on basis of just two losses - Mohammad Kaif

Mitch Marsh handed command of Australian T20 side in pre-World Cup year

WI vs IND 2nd T20: Pooran fined 15% of match fee for criticising umpire

Topics :Ind vs WIIndia cricket teamBCCIWest IndiesInd vs West IndiesT20 cricketCricketsports

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story