India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

India dominated against West Indies on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The West Indies team collapsed as Veteran spinner R Ashwin took his 33rd five-wicket haul that restricted the hosts to a score of 150 in their first innings. Ashwin bowled 24.3 overs, giving 60 runs with 6 maiden overs.

Apart from Ashwin, Jadeja also performed well as he got three wickets after losing 26 runs in 14 overs. Siraj and Shardul took one wicket each.

Jaydev Unadkat was the only bowler who went wicket-less as he bowled 7 overs and lost 17 runs with two maiden overs.

West Indies elected to bat first

West Indies decided to bat first after winning the toss at their homeland. The hosts didn't get a good start and lost their first wicket at a score of just 31 runs. For Caribbeans, Alick Athanaze was the highest run scorer with 47 runs in 99 deliveries. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 20 runs.

After doing a fabulous job with the ball, team India also dominated with the bat as debutant Jaiswal was playing at 40 runs after facing 73 deliveries. He has smashed six boundaries in his inning. He has been equally supported by his counterpart and Team India captain, Rohit Sharma, who is also not out at a score of 30 runs in 65 deliveries by the end of Day 1.

Ashwin holds a unique record After dismissing the opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test cricket. Earlier, Ashwin, who debuted in 2011, also took Tagenarine's father Shivnarine Chanderpaul at his debut match in Test cricket that took place 12 years back.

Interestingly, this is the third occurrence when a bowler took the Indies' father-son wicket. The other two bowlers are Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s off-spinner Simon Harmer.