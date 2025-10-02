India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Siraj gets his 3rd wicket; Athanaze departs

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
IND vs WI LIVE SCORE 1st Test: This series is India's first at home following a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, and they'll be eager to respond on familiar ground.
11:13 AM
11:10 AM
11:05 AM
11:01 AM
10:56 AM
10:53 AM
10:48 AM
10:44 AM
10:38 AM
10:34 AM
10:30 AM
10:24 AM
10:18 AM
10:13 AM
10:09 AM
10:05 AM
10:00 AM
9:55 AM
9:51 AM
9:50 AM
9:44 AM
9:40 AM
9:35 AM
9:11 AM
9:03 AM
8:56 AM
8:51 AM
Topics :India vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamTest Cricket
First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:49 AM IST