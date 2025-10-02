Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Siraj gets his 3rd wicket; Athanaze departs
IND vs WI LIVE SCORE 1st Test: This series is India's first at home following a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, and they'll be eager to respond on familiar ground.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
11:13 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 1 0 4 0; WI 73/4 in 20 overs; Chase 15 (28) Shai Hope 16 (23)
 
Jadeja continues the attack for India and concedes 7 runs from the over.

11:10 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 1 0 0 0; WI 66/4 in 19 overs; Chase 10 (24) Shai Hope 14 (21)
 
Nitish continues the attack for India and concedes 1 run from the over.

11:05 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 2 0 1 0 0; WI 65/4 in 18 overs; Chase 10 (20) Shai Hope 13 (18)
 
Jadeja continues the attack for India and concedes 4 runs from the over.

11:01 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 4 0 0 2 0; WI 61/4 in 17 overs; Chase 9 (18) Shai Hope 10 (15)
 
Nitish continues the attack for India and concedes 6 runs from the over.

10:56 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 4 0 0 0; WI 55/4 in 16 overs; Chase 9 (17) Shai Hope 4 (9)
 
Jadeja into the attack for India and concedes 4 runs from the over.

10:53 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Nitish with a maiden over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; WI 51/4 in 15 overs; Chase 5 (12) Shai Hope 4 (9)
 
Nitish continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over.

10:48 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Another maiden by Siraj!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; WI 51/4 in 14 overs; Chase 5 (12) Shai Hope 4 (3)
 
Siraj continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over.

10:44 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 50 up for WI!

Over Summary 0 0 4 0 1 4; WI 51/4 in 13 overs; Chase 5 (6) Shai Hope 4 (3)
 
Nitish Reddy into the attack for India and concedes 9 runs from the over.

10:38 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1lb 0 2 W 0 0; WI 42/4 in 12 overs; Chase 0 (1) Shai Hope 0 (2)
 
Siraj continues the attack for India and concedes 3 runs from the over.

10:34 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Siraj strikes again!

Siraj is having a brilliant 1st session as he takes his 3rd wicket with Athanaze caught behind by KL Rahul in the slips at the hour mark.

10:30 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Maiden by Bumrah!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; WI 39/3 in 11 overs; Chase 0 (0) Athanaze 10 (20)
 
Bumrah continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over.

10:24 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Siraj cleans up King!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 4 W; WI 39/3 in 10 overs; King 13 (15) Athanaze 10 (15)
 
Siraj continues the attack for India and concedes 5 runs from the over.

10:18 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 0 0 0 1 0; WI 34/2 in 9 overs; King 9 (11) Athanaze 9 (12)
 
Bumrah continues the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - King ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - A single taken towards mid on
 
Ball 4 - A leave this time as well.
 
Ball 3 - He leaves it again outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - A leave just outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Athanaze gets FOUR towards third man.

10:13 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 4 4 0; WI 29/2 in 8 overs; King 9 (10) Athanaze 4 (8)
 
Siraj continues the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - King ends the over with a leave outside off stump
 
Ball 5 - He gets another boundary towards point.
 
Ball 4 - A boundary this time towards third man.
 
Ball 3 - A leave outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks it straight again.
 
Ball 1 - King with a block towards Siraj.

10:09 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary W 0 0 0 1 0; WI 21/2 in 7 overs; King 1 (5) Athanaze 4 (8)
 
Bumrah continues the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - Athanaze ends the over with a close chance of a wicket but not to be.
 
Ball 5 - A single to get off the mark towards cover.
 
Ball 4 - He blocks it towards mid off this time.
 
Ball 3 - Another awkward block by the batter from his body this time.
 
Ball 2 - King comes in and blocks the next one.
 
Ball 1 -Bumrah gets Campbell's wicket. Caught behind again as the India review is successful.
First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

