India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: IND begin home season today; Toss at 9 AM
IND vs WI LIVE SCORE 1st Test:
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India are set to take on West Indies in a two-match Test series starting Thursday, October 2, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s first home series as captain, with Ravindra Jadeja named his deputy. With Rishabh Pant still sidelined due to injury, wicketkeeping duties are likely to be handled by either Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeesan.
India’s batting lineup features in-form players like Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and young Sai Sudharsan. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, while the spin department boasts plenty of options in Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja. This series is India’s first at home following a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, and they’ll be eager to respond on familiar ground.
West Indies, dealing with injuries to key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, will lean on Jayden Seales to lead the bowling. Debutant Khary Pierre and spinner Jomel Warrican are expected to play key roles, with Chanderpaul and Athanaze strengthening the batting lineup.
India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11:
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican (vc), Jediah Blades, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between India skipper Shubman Gill and West Indies captain ROston Chase will take place at 9 AM IST.
India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast: The live telecast for the India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available on the Star Sports network.
India vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming: The live streaming for the India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
9:03 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Roston Chase wins the toss
West Indies skipper Roston Chase has won the toss and has decided to bat first against hosts India on the day.
8:56 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: India with plenty of firepower!
India's batting unit includes the in-form trio of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul, along with promising youngster Sai Sudharsan. The pace department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, while the spin attack offers a wealth of options with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja.
8:51 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Shubman and co. begin home season today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. Shubman Gill and co. beginning their home season against Roston Chase's Windies side. Toss to take place in less than 10 minutes!
