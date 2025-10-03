India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 2: Gill-Rahul continue to build on for the hosts

India will look to further strengthen their position on Day 2 of the 1st Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. After a stellar Day 1 performance, where India dominated both with the ball and the bat, they are well-placed to take control of the match.

On Day 1, after losing the toss, India’s pacers, led by Mohammed Siraj, made an early breakthrough, reducing the West Indies to just 162 runs. Siraj’s fiery spell, along with Kuldeep Yadav’s two-wicket haul, left the visitors struggling. Justin Greaves was the only notable resistance for the West Indies with a composed 32, but the rest of the batting line-up crumbled under India’s relentless pressure.

IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: India 1st Inning 121-2 (38 ov) CRR:3.18 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c SD Hope b J Seales 36 54 7 0 66.67 KL Rahul Not out 53 114 6 0 46.49 Sai Sudharsan lbw b RL Chase 7 19 0 0 36.84 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 18 42 1 0 42.86 Extras 7 (b 4, Ib 1, w 1, nb 1, p 0) Total 121 (2 wkts, 38 Ov) Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jayden Seales 8 2 21 1 0 0 2.63 Johann Layne 6 0 14 0 0 1 2.33 Justin Greaves 4 2 19 0 1 0 4.75 Jomel Warrican 6 2 21 0 0 0 3.5 Khary Pierre 9 0 25 0 0 0 2.78 Roston Chase 5 0 16 1 0 0 3.2 ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11: India’s response with the bat was steady. KL Rahul anchored the innings with a solid half-century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a promising 36 before being dismissed. At stumps, India was 121/2, just 41 runs behind the West Indies. Shubman Gill and Rahul will resume the innings on Day 2, with India in a strong position to build a commanding lead. Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal for 7 was the only blip for India, but the focus will now be on building a substantial total and putting pressure on the visitors.

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming: The live streaming for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 2 of India vs West Indies 1st Test match from Ahmedabad here